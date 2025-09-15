Farmers Are Struggling To Put This Dinner Favorite On Tables In 2025

In addition to being one of the many foods that changed the world, corn plays a crucial role on dinner tables across the U.S. This staple grain can also be found in a wide range of products, from cereal to medication to alcoholic beverages and numerous other goods. Our reliance on corn may soon be tested, however, at least based on the decreased yields farmers have reported throughout the nation. Volatile weather is a major factor in the lackluster harvest, and it appears that unexpected weather patterns have affected numerous corn-growing regions.

In Ohio, corn planting season experienced delays well into the summer months due to cold weather and excessive rain. On the other hand, a lack of precipitation caused concern among North Carolina farmers in the spring of 2025. Extreme weather was also to blame for North Carolina's poor corn crop in 2024, which dropped from $750 million in earnings (in a typical year) to just $250 million, according to Carolina Public Press. While corn is a hugely important food source, the majority of the crop goes towards animal feed (as well as the production of ethanol biofuel). As a result, poor crop yields may affect other food sources like chicken, pigs, and cattle.