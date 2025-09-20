Survey Shows The Unexpected MVP Of Gameday (It Isn't Beer)

Chicken wings, spinach artichoke bites, and deep-fried pickles are just a few of the awesome foods perfect for gameday snacking. However, a recent survey shows there's a particular food capable of making or breaking football tailgate parties. According to the market research platform Toluna (in partnership with WHOLLY Guacamole), chips and dips are most essential, even more so than beverages. The firm surveyed 2,000 Americans and shared its exclusive (and surprising) results with Mashed. Of those surveyed, 85.8% claimed that a party without chips and dips is no party at all. On the other hand, 78% of participants stated that beer and soda were non-negotiable when it comes to gameday parties.

As for which dip wins the day, 23% of participants highlighted guacamole as their favorite, while cheese dip and salsa came in second and third place with 19% and 16% of the vote, respectively. Guacamole is so popular among sporty snackers that a quarter of those surveyed claimed that they would be disappointed if they didn't see the dip among the snack spread. You can find premade dip in just about any grocery store, but quick and easy guacamole recipes are another good option if you don't want your selection of snacks to dissatisfy party-goers.