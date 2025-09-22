Dollar Tree's $1.25 Secret For A Sparkling Stove Top

Sometimes we see things that we admire on Instagram or at our fanciest friend's house, but for one reason or another it just feels out of our reach. Perhaps we believe that whatever cool kitchen tool they've got is for those folks with more culinary chops than we have or, at the very least, those with more expendable income than we have access too. But we've got a Dollar Tree find that will not only make you look like a pro with pro-level equipment, but will also transform your cooking (and cleaning) experience for just $1.25.

A splatter screen is one of those kitchen gadgets every home cook needs. While you could easily just put a lid on it, lids don't allow for steam to escape. In the event that you're trying to give fried food a crispy exterior or reduce your famous short rib ragu recipe to the perfect thickness, that just won't do. A splatter screen — like a flat fine mesh sieve — blocks hot oil eruptions and bubbling sauce spray. This keeps the liquid inside your cookware and off of your stove and backsplash. Just under a foot in diameter, Dollar Tree's Cooking Concepts iteration could sit atop a myriad of pot and pan sizes. The mesh is fine enough to block large droplets of oil and sauce, while still allowing the stream to be released. Matter of fact, you might even try steaming your hot dog or hamburger buns by placing them on top of the screen while the meat cooks.