This Underrated 2-Ingredient Snack Is One Of Pennsylvania's Favorite

If you grew up in New England, perhaps it was a Fluffernutter sandwich that you reached for when your tummy started grumbling. In Pennsylvania, however, the go-to regional nosh is something a little more rustic. A favorite of the Amish community — which has contributed so much to Pennsylvania's culture and cuisine — cottage cheese with apple butter is the two-ingredient snack introduced by the Pennsylvania Dutch that satisfies your sweet and savory cravings in one fell swoop.

Facing religious persecution in Germany, Amish folks made their way to America and built a community beginning in the 17th century. At one point, the ethnic group known as the Pennsylvania Dutch made up as much as a third of the state's population. As such, many Germanic and Amish cultural traditions remain a vibrant part of Pennsylvania's regional customs (it's under Amish influence that Pennsylvania became the potato chip capital of the world!). With farming, craftsmanship, and self-sufficiency at the forefront of the Amish lifestyle, dishes like cottage cheese (or "smearcase" in the Pennsylvania Dutch language) and apple butter can be made from scratch using ingredients from the farm and are still popular within the community. For folks residing in Pennsylvania or those who live near Amish communities in other parts of the U.S., cottage cheese with apple butter is a familiar treat that can be eaten as is or smeared on crackers or toast.