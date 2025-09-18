The FDA Issued A Serious Warning About These Cookware Products

While many of the most serious recalls in U.S. history involved harmful pathogens like listeria and salmonella affecting food, a recent recall impacts cookware. The matter is no less serious, as the FDA is actively warning consumers about certain brands of imported cookware and their elevated lead risk. Testing has found that the affected products could infuse foods with "significant levels of lead," according to the FDA. Recalled brands include Kadai/Karahi Tiger White, Silver Horse, and JK Vallabhdas, which are made of brass, aluminum, and aluminum alloys.

The FDA urges consumers to discard these products immediately and speak with a medical professional regarding any concerns about lead exposure. Retailers and companies that have distributed the products should contact the FDA with questions while complying with lead testing protocols for cookware as necessary. It's worth noting that this recall was initiated in August but has been updated to include three new products. Accordingly, consumers may want to keep track of the recall in case more cookware is added. The FDA didn't provide refund information for the recalled cookware, but consumers should contact the point of sale to inquire about next steps.