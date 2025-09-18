This Vintage Candy Bar Is Making A Big Comeback After Two Decades

Regardless of where you fall on the superiority of specific types of Halloween candy, a recent announcement regarding a long-gone confection is sure to get your pulse racing. As reported by Parade, Crunch White bars, which have been absent from store shelves for roughly 20 years, are making their auspicious return just in time for 2025's spooky season. For the candy novices out there, Crunch White is the white chocolate version of the iconic Crunch Bar, which is made with milk chocolate and crispy bits of rice. Though white chocolate isn't technically chocolate, as it doesn't contain any cocoa solids, fans of the treat love its rich, creamy flavor and texture.

As for when Crunch White will be available, that's not exactly clear. In fact, some retailers might already carry the candy bar. Sadly, Crunch White is a limited-time product, but the candy should remain available up to the end of the year (provided supplies aren't depleted by nostalgic candy fans). While Nestlé used to be the brand behind Crunch White, the candy is now owned by Ferrero, which is responsible for reintroducing it to the States.