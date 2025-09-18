This Vintage Candy Bar Is Making A Big Comeback After Two Decades
Regardless of where you fall on the superiority of specific types of Halloween candy, a recent announcement regarding a long-gone confection is sure to get your pulse racing. As reported by Parade, Crunch White bars, which have been absent from store shelves for roughly 20 years, are making their auspicious return just in time for 2025's spooky season. For the candy novices out there, Crunch White is the white chocolate version of the iconic Crunch Bar, which is made with milk chocolate and crispy bits of rice. Though white chocolate isn't technically chocolate, as it doesn't contain any cocoa solids, fans of the treat love its rich, creamy flavor and texture.
As for when Crunch White will be available, that's not exactly clear. In fact, some retailers might already carry the candy bar. Sadly, Crunch White is a limited-time product, but the candy should remain available up to the end of the year (provided supplies aren't depleted by nostalgic candy fans). While Nestlé used to be the brand behind Crunch White, the candy is now owned by Ferrero, which is responsible for reintroducing it to the States.
Why did White Crunch make a comeback (and why was it discontinued)?
According to a press release issued by Ferrero North America, the brand reintroduced the Crunch White bar at the behest of consumers. According to Crunch's senior brand manager Sajani Manchanda, "Our fans crave texture — especially one that's satisfying. That's why we're excited to unveil CRUNCH White: the iconic crispy bite you know and crave, now coated in smooth, creamy white chocolate." Along with individual candy bars, shoppers can also snag Crunch White share packs, which are perfect for sharing the love with trick-or-treaters.
The reason why Crunch White bars were previously discontinued isn't totally clear. As was the case for certain discontinued food items that caused outrage with fans (like Surge soda and Savannah Smiles Girl Scout cookies), products are often pulled from shelves because they aren't selling as expected, which makes them a detriment to companies looking to maximize revenue. Also, while plenty of people are happy about Crunch White returning, white chocolate isn't everyone's cup of tea, which could explain why the candy faltered during its initial run. If you consider yourself a fan of this nostalgic candy bar, make sure you act fast before it vanishes again.