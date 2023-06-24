Discontinued Food Items That Caused Outrage With Fans

We've all been there. You're walking down the snack aisle looking for your favorite cavity inducer when your eyebrow twitches as you realize it's no longer on the shelf where it's supposed to be. You pout a little, but innocently think "It'll be okay. I'll return in a day or two and it should be there," only to discover through an unceremonious Twitter post that it's been discontinued.

What could be more disheartening? Ask any die-hard fan and intrigued consumer who never got to experience the splendor of an edible pop culture phenomenon. For better or worse, nothing goes out quietly in the age of the internet. While some foods may inevitably meet their untimely demise, nothing says 21st-century first-world problems like begrudged 30-somethings raging online because their favorite ice cream was pulled from the freezer section.

Humorously, these are not just one-off occurrences; there's a long history of fans going to great lengths to bring back their favorite foods. Modern-day keyboard warriors have fought tooth and nail to see these items returned to their former glory and enshrined in the consumer market forever. Sometimes the wrath of fans helps discontinued foods make a comeback, but ultimately, there is no guarantee. One thing is clear though — the passion fueling these movements is truly awe-inspiring, albeit, a bit overblown.