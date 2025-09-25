Rules You Should Always Follow When Eating At Heart Attack Grill

The Heart Attack Grill takes its theming cues from a hospital, immediately clueing visitors in on its parodic, theatrical nature. The restaurant dresses its staff as nurses, while customers don hospital gowns and order prescriptions instead of meals. The campy atmosphere is a core element of the experience, and visitors must understand that the entire setup exists solely for entertainment purposes. Unsurprisingly, medical qualifications aren't a requirement to work as a nurse at the Heart Attack Grill, and the restaurant doesn't offer any healthcare services to customers.

It even displays a legal disclaimer on its website because of previous controversies. The Arizona Attorney General once contacted the restaurant to call out its unauthorized use of the title "nurse," which is a protected term for licensed medical professionals. Its owner, Jon Basso (also known as Doctor Jon, despite not being an actual doctor), soon added the disclaimer to make it clear that such terminology is only intended as a parody and that no employee offers any medical treatments.

"When somebody with the title of attorney general calls you up and you're a small businessman like me, with three kids to support, that's scary," Basso told ABC in 2006. "I thought, oh my God ... all the money that my wife and I spent [on] this restaurant is in jeopardy because here's a lawsuit and I don't have the money to afford attorneys to defend this." Considering the fact that its employees still wear nurse costumes years later, however, it seems like its disclaimer has sufficed.