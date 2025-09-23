How To Add Bold, Smoky Depth To Store-Bought Marinara Sauce

Premade marinara can rescue hectic (or lazy) evenings, but it can sometimes feels like it's missing a spark. Enter smoked paprika, the spice cabinet marvel that has the power to transform your dinner. With a quick shake, you exchange ordinary red sauce for something savory and soulful.

Smoked paprika begins its journey when sweet bell peppers are dried slowly over smoldering oak fires, then ground into a fine powder. The meticulous process infuses every grain with complex layers of smoke that dance through tomato-based sauces, namely marinara.

Start by whisking in about half a teaspoon as the sauce simmers, allowing the smoky flavor to permeate the tomato base. For an extra layer of depth, warm the paprika briefly in olive oil before introducing the marinara. This technique, known as blooming, awakens the spice's aromatic oils and releases them into the pan. Adjust the paprika to your liking, but remember, a little bit goes a long way, so proceed judiciously.