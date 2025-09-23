How To Add Bold, Smoky Depth To Store-Bought Marinara Sauce
Premade marinara can rescue hectic (or lazy) evenings, but it can sometimes feels like it's missing a spark. Enter smoked paprika, the spice cabinet marvel that has the power to transform your dinner. With a quick shake, you exchange ordinary red sauce for something savory and soulful.
Smoked paprika begins its journey when sweet bell peppers are dried slowly over smoldering oak fires, then ground into a fine powder. The meticulous process infuses every grain with complex layers of smoke that dance through tomato-based sauces, namely marinara.
Start by whisking in about half a teaspoon as the sauce simmers, allowing the smoky flavor to permeate the tomato base. For an extra layer of depth, warm the paprika briefly in olive oil before introducing the marinara. This technique, known as blooming, awakens the spice's aromatic oils and releases them into the pan. Adjust the paprika to your liking, but remember, a little bit goes a long way, so proceed judiciously.
Smoked paprika instantly enlivens store-bought marinara
Aside from smoked paprika, other varieties of the iconic spice unlock a world of possibilities. Sweet paprika delivers mellow smokiness with gentle pepper undertones, perfect when you want the tomatoes' brightness to take center stage. Hot paprika, which is sometimes cut with cayenne pepper, pleasantly electrifies even the humblest bowl of spaghetti. Keeping multiple varieties on hand allows you to tailor the sauce to your mood and menu.
Feel free to experiment with complementary additions. For instance, sauté garlic until golden, caramelize onions to jammy perfection, or toss in chili flakes for a kick. Suddenly, your store-bought marinara is endlessly versatile — whether tossed with pasta, spooned over meatballs or grilled eggplant or serving as the foundation for shakshuka, a dish made with poached eggs cooked in a spiced tomato sauce with peppers, garlic, and onion. Smoked paprika elevates marinara from pantry workhorse to fire-kissed sensation, proving that the most dramatic upgrades can emerge from the smallest jars.