The Time Cowboy Kent Rollins Beat Bobby Flay. Here's What Really Happened

It sounds like the plot of a Hallmark movie: big city slicker visits small town America and learns a life changing lesson about the importance of authenticity. But when "Throwdown! with Bobby Flay" headed to Texas to challenge the chuck wagon cuisine of "Cowboy" Kent Rollins, it played out more like a drama movie — for Flay, that is.

For Rollins, it was a career launching pad. And he wasn't the only future cooking star to make his Food Network debut on "Throwdown! with Bobby Flay." For instance, you may not know that Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond also rose to prominence by being challenged by Flay on her own turf. But Rollins was maybe the most unlikely, as prior to appearing on "Throwdown!", this authentic cowboy had more experience roping steer than mugging for the cameras.

So what really happened when Bobby Flay took on "Cowboy" Kent Rollins? And how did their epic showdown change the trajectory of the humble chuck wagon cook's life? Hold onto your chaps, because when it comes to old fashioned prairie cooking, it turns out that Flay is all hat and no cattle.