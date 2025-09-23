The Best Apple-Flavored Aldi Finds You'll Want To Stock Up On In September 2025
As of September 22, fall is at last upon us, and new and seasonal products have arrived at Aldi. The grocer is leaning into the flavor of crisp, juicy apples, a fruit that has its harvest season in autumn. While pumpkin spice normally takes the spotlight (check out the new pumpkin spice products at Aldi here), apples are found in many fall favorites, including pies, pastries, ciders, and caramel apples.
Items in our round-up are all under $10; the most expensive item is $8.99, but most cost between $2.99 and $3.99. Many of Aldi's apple-flavored goodies naturally fall on the sweet side, so you're in for a treat if you have a sugar craving. Now, put on a cozy sweater, grab your favorite fall latte, and head to Aldi. Some of these apple-inspired goods return year after year, but they are seasonal items at the grocer — so snag them while you can.
Berryhill Pumpkin Maple and Salted Caramel Apple Spread
If you want to give your morning toast or yogurt bowl a fall makeover, Berryhill Pumpkin Maple and Salted Caramel Apple Spreads are an easy, sweet shortcut. These spreads have a super smooth consistency, without any of the chunks or seeds found in jam. Slather them over a bagel with cream cheese, use them as dips for fruit slices, or make plain oatmeal taste more like a treat. At $2.99 each, they're great to keep in the pantry all season long when you want your breakfast or late-night snack to taste more cozy.
Barissimo Caramel or Apple Crisp Ground Coffee
Most people either love or hate flavored coffee, so if you're in the latter group, move on. But for flavored-coffee aficionados, keep reading. Aldi has a perfect new product for you. Aldi's Barissimo coffee brand brings two new flavors for the fall season: Caramel and Apple Crisp Ground Coffees. Both are light roast coffees made with 100% Arabica beans with added natural and artificial flavors. The Caramel, a more classic flavored coffee option, leans rich and buttery, while Apple Crisp offers a not-so-typical, fruit-forward aroma. At $6.99 per bag, these flavored coffees are an affordable way to make your daily brew seem a little more special without spending a ton of money.
Benton's Apple Pie Sandwich Cremes
We've all been there: You want apple pie — without turning on the oven. There's a quicker solution to satisfying the craving on Aldi shelves: Benton's Apple Pie Sandwich Cremes. These cinnamon-spiced, golden cookies come filled with an apple-flavored creme. Typical creme-filled cookies come in flavors like vanilla and chocolate, and don't quite hit the spot for cozy season. For only $2.99 a pack, they're easy to toss into school lunches or grab for a quick sweet treat alongside morning coffee.
Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
Aldi's Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring is a ready-to-eat pastry made with soft, brioche dough. This festive seasonal treat features rolls twisted into a ring shape and filled with an apple-cinnamon blend. Buttery and slightly sweet, similar to a Danish but with the fluffy, tender texture of brioche, the ring is filled with a swirl of spiced apple compote, made with real apple pieces. It's sold for $5.49 in Aldi's bakery section and serves about eight people. You can eat it straight from the package, or warm it in the oven.
Deutsche Kuche Apple Frangipane Tarts
Cool mornings in late September call for a flaky pastry and a cup of hot coffee. Early morning bakery runs are not always possible, so snag Aldi's Deutsche Küche Apple Frangipane Tart. For only $3.99, you can add this to Aldi's list of best frozen foods under $5. This European-style pastry is imported from Germany and has a buttery short crust filled with marzipan cake and apple filling. Place it in the oven for a few minutes, and the heavenly scent will smell homemade. The tart can be served as a dessert with vanilla ice cream or eaten as a decadent breakfast.
Deutsche Kuche Apple Walnut Cake
Aldi's Apple Walnut Cake by Deutsche Küche is another pastry imported from Germany that can be found in the frozen section. The base is a German almond cake with the addition of apple slices, caramelized walnuts, and a generous sprinkle of cinnamon. The texture of the cake is soft and moist, and the walnuts provide a nice crunch. Like the apple tart, this one works for breakfast, an afternoon sweet treat alongside coffee, or an easy way to finish up a fall dinner party. For $8.99, the cake has a rustic look, so no one will be able to tell if it's homemade or not.
Simply Nature Organic Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage
Sweet treats often get all the attention during fall, but savory options deserve their moment, too. Aldi's Simply Nature Organic Harvest Apple Chicken Sausage is a lean, protein-rich choice that brings fall flavor without the sugar. There's a subtle sweetness from apples and a touch of maple syrup, but this is contrasted by black pepper and onion. These sausages can be incorporated into stuffing, used for sheet-pan dinners, or served in a breakfast spread. A 12-oz pack of five sausages costs $4.99 and can be found in the refrigerated section.