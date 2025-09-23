The Best Apple-Flavored Aldi Finds You'll Want To Stock Up On In September 2025

As of September 22, fall is at last upon us, and new and seasonal products have arrived at Aldi. The grocer is leaning into the flavor of crisp, juicy apples, a fruit that has its harvest season in autumn. While pumpkin spice normally takes the spotlight (check out the new pumpkin spice products at Aldi here), apples are found in many fall favorites, including pies, pastries, ciders, and caramel apples.

Items in our round-up are all under $10; the most expensive item is $8.99, but most cost between $2.99 and $3.99. Many of Aldi's apple-flavored goodies naturally fall on the sweet side, so you're in for a treat if you have a sugar craving. Now, put on a cozy sweater, grab your favorite fall latte, and head to Aldi. Some of these apple-inspired goods return year after year, but they are seasonal items at the grocer — so snag them while you can.