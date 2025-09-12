Aldi's Best Pumpkin Food And Drinks You Don't Want To Miss In 2025

The calendar has turned to September yet again, and the food world finds itself once more in the throes of pumpkin mania. To get a jump on the flavor rush, Aldi has dropped a pile of pumpkin-themed products deeper than the growing mound of leaves on your lawn. It's a fall bouquet of snacks, drinks, and table-toppers that put pumpkin front-of-mind — the perfect arrangement for celebrating the change of season. It's also irrefutable evidence that Aldi doesn't mess around when pumpkin time begins.

As with most Aldi seasonal items, stock varies from location to location depending on availability and shopper interest. If anything on the list strikes your fancy, you'd be wise to dash in and grab your favorites before all that's left are empty boxes and a chill wind blowing through your heart where pumpkin spice pretzels, waffles, and cake rolls could have been. From sweet and tender to salty and crunchy, these 15 tasty possibilities are ready to satisfy your every appetite.