Aldi's Best Pumpkin Food And Drinks You Don't Want To Miss In 2025
The calendar has turned to September yet again, and the food world finds itself once more in the throes of pumpkin mania. To get a jump on the flavor rush, Aldi has dropped a pile of pumpkin-themed products deeper than the growing mound of leaves on your lawn. It's a fall bouquet of snacks, drinks, and table-toppers that put pumpkin front-of-mind — the perfect arrangement for celebrating the change of season. It's also irrefutable evidence that Aldi doesn't mess around when pumpkin time begins.
As with most Aldi seasonal items, stock varies from location to location depending on availability and shopper interest. If anything on the list strikes your fancy, you'd be wise to dash in and grab your favorites before all that's left are empty boxes and a chill wind blowing through your heart where pumpkin spice pretzels, waffles, and cake rolls could have been. From sweet and tender to salty and crunchy, these 15 tasty possibilities are ready to satisfy your every appetite.
Southern Grove Pumpkin Spice Almonds
Roasted almonds provide the perfect vehicle for a coating of enticing pumpkin spice flavor in a snack pack from Southern Grove. Unlike the yogurt-coated almonds you might find at other retailers, Aldi's bag omits the dairy and goes straight for the crunch with a crispy shell made of sugar and spices. It's like having the best bits of a fall festival within reach without having to hunt for a parking spot or get lost in a corn maze. A 14-ounce bag is priced at $5.95, which may seem a little costly, but considering that almonds in general are on the expensive side, it's not too shabby.
Take a warning from Reddit users who've exercised restraint in prior pumpkin seasons: If you find these crunchers as tasty as they sound, you may need to limit your purchases to avoid overconsumption. On the other hand, it's the perfect opportunity to buy a few packs and test your self-control without running the risk of missing out entirely on a fantastic treat.
L'Oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice Bagels
The Aldi bread aisle is chock full of supreme picks to bring autumn joy to your breakfast table, not the least of which are L'Oven Fresh Pumpkin Spice Bagels. The chewy exterior and soft interior is the same texture you love in other L'Oven Fresh bagels, but with autumnal enchantment worked into the dough. They make a great option for anyone who loves pumpkin spice but isn't overly fond of the sweet foods and beverages it usually adorns. Plus, a bag of six costs under $2.00, which puts them near the top of the try-it list.
In addition to the pumpkin dough, these deli favorites include spice bites, a.k.a. clusters of flavoring that scatter the cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove power throughout each bagel for random bursts of flavor. Customers who've tasted them praise the subtle pumpkin spice presence and recommend a schmear of cream cheese to complete the scene.
State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale
Get the Oktoberfest fun rolling a few weeks early by picking up a six pack of State of Brewing Pumpkin Ale in September instead. You may not find a listing on the Aldi website, but I found it on an endcap in the beer section staring me down like a buzz-inducing jack-o-lantern. It's been floating around in Aldi circles for years, giving bar tops a sudsy transition point between summer shandy and a more fall-forward brewski.
Prepare for it to be on the sweet side, if Facebook users chatting about this Aldi brew are correct, and if the recipe doesn't vary from year to year. Reddit reviewers toss in notes about the crispness and subtle spicy flavor, receiving replies ranging from raves about it being the best pumpkin beer one poster has ever had to recommendations to try it in a cinnamon-sugar rimmed chilled glass for a spicy boost.
Benton's Pumpkin Spice Sliced Loaf Cake
Your neighborhood bakery has nothing on the Aldi bread aisle with Benton's Pumpkin Spice Sliced Loaf Cake stacked up like autumn leaves. This moist and flavorful sweet cake is like pumpkin bread on steroids, which makes it ideal for pairing with coffee, tea, or cider for a blissful bite of seasonal joy. Not only is it a fantastic way to sink your teeth into the taste of the season, it's also a great excuse to forgo hauling out your mixer and making your own baked treats. With Benton's in your cart, it's all taken care of.
For anyone who doesn't exactly dig pumpkin pie despite adoring the thought of fall flavors, a slice of this cake with a little whipped cream on time is a perfect substitute, according to reviewers who've sampled the sweets. It appears to be one of those seasonal favorites that customers keep an eye out for, which means quick action should be taken if you intend to try it for yourself. It's one you shouldn't let "fall" out of your grasp.
Bakeshop Pumpkin Spice Cake Roll
A Bakeshop Pumpkin Cake Roll may be the fastest path to getting your pumpkin on this year. Don't let the generous snow-like dusting of powdered sugar on top fool you — this tightly wound cream-filled delight is full-bore pumpkin spice enjoyment that makes an ideal nibble to serve unexpected guests or spruce up a cool weather patio party. In fact, if you slice it up and lay it on your best party platter, anyone who sees it is likely to ask which bakery you went to — or how much time you spent in the kitchen whipping it up. How you choose to answer is entirely up to you.
One Reddit user describes this delight as soft and moist but not mushy, with moderate spice that conjures up big flavor. Something to beware of: Word around the Internet is that you may find versions with cream cheese or buttercream, with no real indication as to what prompts the different recipes. This year's version has cream cheese, which is the more traditional option, though it may vary by region.
Choceur Assorted Belgian Pumpkin Chocolates
For a more deluxe way to celebrate the spooky season, a box of Choceur Assorted Belgian Chocolates in elegant pumpkin shapes will give your seasonal spread a dash of panache. Flavors like salted caramel, dark chocolate cream, and coffee ganache provide a high-caliber collection you can feature on a stylish plate or spread around your dessert tray to add spots of sweet interest. Though at $4.69 they're a bit on the pricier side, they're also an option you can be more selective with rather than loading up to assuage your sweet tooth.
Reviewers who've tried these nifty nuggets vouch for their enjoyability while pointing out the costly nature, noting that eager chocolate fans are the target audience here. Aldi may be promoting them as a fall item, but they'd make a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving menu too, which makes shopping early a must. Gourmet goodies this pretty are too special to last for long.
Benton's Pumpkin Spice Cream Wafer Rolls
Sweeten up coffee hour with a can of Benton's Pumpkin Spice Cream Wafer Rolls for a touch of European style with a price as refreshing as a crisp autumn breeze. They're the familiar tuille butter cookie, but with a distinctive spiced personality that lean in the direction of fall. The petite package rings up at $2.29 and contains around 16 cookies, just right for keeping in your desk drawer to make your morning a little brighter. At that size and price, they're also a great Aldi fall cookie to share with friends and family as part of chic foodie gift baskets and gourmet snack kits.
This can is part of an ongoing collection of Aldi wafer rolls that customers can't seem to get enough of. Joining flavors like Lemon Meringue, Summer Berry and Chocolate Mousse, Pumpkin Spice makes sure autumn gets a dedicated crisp, adding a touch of coziness to a line of snack section treasures that keep fans coming back for more of.
Bakeshop Pumpkin Cookie Sandwiches
Skip the baking and grab a package of Bakeshop's two-bite pumpkin cream cheese sandwich cookies in the sweet treat section and you'll be primed and ready for a blast of excitement. They're the size and shape of French macarons, but with the soft-sponge texture and buttercream silkiness of a whoopie pie. A canny TikToker noticed that they're essentially identical to cookies sold at Target, though you get more for your money at Aldi, as per usual. With an even dozen in the package, there are plenty to feed your colleagues for an office party, though you could always plate up 10 and sneak a couple on your way in to work.
If you snatch up a package of these cookies, prepare for sweetness; for one reviewer, the richness meant that eating one at a time may be the best approach. Other shoppers in search of their own sandwich-style sweets have found them stationed in various regions of the store, everywhere from the bakery aisle to the frozen food section. If you're on the hunt, prepare to do some serious searching. You could always cut to the chase by asking a clerk where you can find them instead.
Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles
Cozy up in the kitchen for an early morning bake that combines restaurant style waffles with the warmth of ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon with a box of Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles waiting in your freezer. These delicious frozen bakes make a tasty and simple addition to your brunch or breakfast menu and require nothing but a toaster to heat them up and a platter to serve them on. Priced at just over $2.00 for 10 crispy waffles, this box could become your go-to trouble save that keeps you from having to whip up homemade waffles this fall.
Aldi fans on Facebook declare these waffles to be "beyond delicious," topped simply with a little Irish butter and maple syrup. As a bonus, the toasting waffles spread their pumpkin spice aroma as the cook, adding perfume to flavor in an easy freezer-based addition that keeps the fall sweetness tabled up for the foreseeable future.
Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Coffee
This far into the age of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, you can have your pick of coffee seasoned for the season, but you should be ready to shell out a pretty big pile of cash for the big name brands. Aldi helps cut the cost with its highly affordable (and therefore wildly attractive) Barissimo Pumpkin Spice Coffee. Available as grounds for traditional brewers and pods for more contemporary coffee machines, this fragrant and flavorful mix lets you drive right past Starbucks without missing out on the pumpkin hullaballoo.
Patrons have been impressed with past experiences with this warming brew, noting how authentically it captures the pumpkin spice latte magic. Of course, they also love the cost-friendly nature — less than $6.00 — which is true for both forms. Try it unadorned or do up your cup to the max with a generous pour of your favorite creamer and raise a mug to the season that gave pumpkin spice coffee its own shot at the big time.
Reggano Fall Shaped Pasta
Autumn takes shape when supper rolls around thanks to Aldi's clever pumpkin-shaped pasta. These decorative noodles from Reggano toss fall's favorite gourd together with leaf shapes to create a winsome quartet of earthy colors that gives your usual pasta dinner a splash of visual flair. A bag like this could easily transform a simple pumpkin mac and cheese recipe into a treasure hunt for little eaters who can keep occupied hooking their forks through their favorite noodles.
Of course, you don't necessarily have to cook these artful noodles to get the full fall impact. The contents of the bag are so striking, you may be inspired to use them as kitchen décor instead to incorporate a budget-friendly element to your shelf or countertop. Find a decorative jar or canister, pour in a bag or two of the $2.29 pasta, and place it in a prominent spot to stir interest for whoever walks through your home. And while you're at it, pick up a few bags to give as thoughtful gifts when you stop by the autumn parties on your calendar, too.
Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Flavored Pretzels
Crunchy way into autumn with Clancy's Pumpkin Spice Flavored Pretzels for a magnificent munchable that packages up the spirited essence of the season. Each classic twist comes robed in a pastel orange yogurt-based coating flavored with pumpkin and the spices you know and love. Anyone who loves a nosh that stands at the crossroads of sweet and salty is bound to adore what's in the bag, and at $2.99 a piece, they're affordable enough to squirrel away for future snacking sessions.
Clancy's has earned fans with this surprising combination, with customers having difficulty sticking to the recommended serving size. The temperamental coating may soften easily if you're in a region where autumn means continued warm weather, so be prepared to stick them in the fridge to keep everything in its proper place and maintain the pleasing snap made by the candy sheath when you bite into it.
Berryhill Pumpkin Spice Flavored Maple Syrup
Every bottle of Berryhill Pumpkin Spice Flavored Maple Syrup swirls together a pair of autumn's most soothing flavors in one sweet sauce that can turn pancakes into a party, waffles into a wingding, and coffee into a caffeinated celebration of all things fall. It may be the best way to let your breakfast or brunch diners decide just how much pumpkin spice they're willing to indulge in. Rather than incorporating the spices into every dish on the table, you can warm up a pumpkin-shaped pitcher of this syrup and create a customizable DIY occasion instead.
Reviewers joyously call out that this is authentic maple syrup rather than the corn syrup-based version, which gives it a thicker consistency. The versatility is key and invites experimentation in dishes where both maple and pumpkin spice are welcome additions. And if you only use it as a breakfast sauce, you'll enjoy it just as much.
Benner Tea Co. Pumpkin Spice Black Tea
If pumpkin spice coffee grinds you down, maybe pumpkin spice black tea from Benner Tea Co. is more your bag. Aldi gets your morning and afternoon beverage options all wrapped up in a festive blend that works all your favorite essences into robust black tea that adds just the right amount of energy to your bloodstream. With 20 bags in the box, you may blow through the whole back before mid-month; lucky for you, it's less than $2.50 to replenish your stock. With a mix that includes allspice and sweet blackberry leaf, this blend may be worth buying in bulk.
You may be thinking these bags sound an awful lot like chai, which uses similar spices mixed into a black tea base. Aldi Reviewer describes it as having the lilt of herbal cinnamon tea with the caffeine lift of black tea, a balance that sounds closer to a traditional pumpkin latte than chai. Either way, tea fans in need of a new fall flavor are in for a treat.
Specially Selected Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce
If you like your warm autumn suppers with a little extra kick and a splash of pumpkin-based magic, a jar of Specially Selected Pumpkin Chipotle Pasta Sauce is Aldi's way of meeting you where you are. Shoppers who've given it a taste say that it's not overly pumpkin-y – rather, it adds the perfect amount of richness and texture without overwhelming the fun peppery spices. This savory twist on pumpkin season shows that the fall flavors you're used to can find their way into unexpected dishes.
You may find that a full jar of this sauce turns out to be too much for your needs. Leftovers can easily become a fall-ready soup with just a few additional ingredients needed. Add chicken stock vegetable broth, a can each of corn and black beans, and a little garlic and onion powder and heat over medium until it simmers. It's a simple method for making your pumpkin butternut pasta sauce go further and a fun way to surprise your family and friends who might be craving a second fall dish.
How I chose these items
Aldi makes it relatively easy to find its prime pumpkin items with a display In its hot finds section that contains the majority of these seasonal products. I was able to zero in on the majority of the picks by searching the website for anything pumpkin in the title; aside from the pumpkin that Aldi carries on a year-round basis, the other pumpkin friendly options appeared like a bespoke holiday catalog, making it easy to capture everything in one fell swoop.
After determining which fall pumpkins buys had dropped for 2025, I researched profiles online to find previous year opinions interviews from shoppers who left comments and conducted conversations on sites like Reddit and Facebook. I used this information to trim my list to only the most favorable choices out of the entire pumpkin patch, then took a trip to my neighborhood location for further research and photographs. Truth be told, just about every pumpkin item in the Aldi collection inspires good vibes for fall among regular shoppers, which makes it easy to compile a treasury of top bites and sips to keep fall fans swooning all season long.