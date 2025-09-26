This Was Elvis' Go-To Meal For 6 Straight Months
Elvis Presley's eating habits are legendary, and the fabled rocker was well-known for his love of massive breakfast feasts, barbecue, and cheeseburgers. The King was also quite fond of meatloaf. So much so that the singer reportedly enjoyed the comfort food on a daily basis for a lengthy period of time. During a virtual tour of Graceland, estate archivist Angie Marchese told The Express that Priscilla Presley disclosed a surprising secret regarding her former husband and his dinner routine. According to Marchese's retelling, Mrs. Presley claimed he dined on meatloaf and mashed potatoes for six months straight. Marchese was well-aware of Presley's predictable appetite, stating, "[Elvis] definitely was a creature of habit."
Mary Jenkins Langston, Presley's personal cook of 14 years, was also privy to the singer's powerful love of meatloaf, along with King-sized portions of foods like fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches and old-fashioned icebox cake. Several cookbooks, including "Presley Family Cookbook" and "The Presley Family & Friends Cookbook," include the meatloaf recipe, along with other beloved foods from Elvis' childhood. As for what broke Presley's six-month meatloaf marathon, it's not totally clear. Based on Marchese's insights, his attention was likely pulled to another comfort food classic. As the Graceland archivist explained, "Elvis grew up on good ol' Southern food ... Anything that he grew up on was some of his favorites."
What's so special about the Presley family meatloaf?
Elvis Presley was a world-famous entertainer with legions of adoring fans and massive wealth. As such, it's surprising that the iconic entertainer was so obsessed with rather basic foods. According to a vintage recipe card shared on Reddit, the King's preferred meatloaf preparation was quite close to a traditional meatloaf recipe. Ground beef, onions, peppers, garlic, eggs, and breadcrumbs are all accounted for, though Presley's family recipe used ketchup and tomato sauce only. Other recipes include ingredients like Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar for greater depth of flavor.
Along with bombastic eats like Elvis' beloved Fool's Gold loaf (which consisted of one pound of bacon, one jar of peanut butter, and one jar of blueberry jam shoved into a hollow loaf of Italian bread), Presley held space in his heart for cherished, old-timey dishes with Southern flair. Sweet potato casserole, pork chops, and banana pudding rounded out the King's preferred foods (when he wasn't going HAM on homemade meatloaf for half a year).
One possible explanation for the singer's obsession with fat-laden comfort foods and home cooking is that Presley found these items soothing in the midst of a rather tumultuous lifestyle. In fact, the singer's formal personal chef Mary Jenkins Langston claimed that Presley told her his sole enjoyment in life was eating. While the motivation behind Presley's food habits is likely to remain elusive, the singer believed his favorite meatloaf was truly fit for a King.