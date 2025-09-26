This Was Elvis' Go-To Meal For 6 Straight Months

Elvis Presley's eating habits are legendary, and the fabled rocker was well-known for his love of massive breakfast feasts, barbecue, and cheeseburgers. The King was also quite fond of meatloaf. So much so that the singer reportedly enjoyed the comfort food on a daily basis for a lengthy period of time. During a virtual tour of Graceland, estate archivist Angie Marchese told The Express that Priscilla Presley disclosed a surprising secret regarding her former husband and his dinner routine. According to Marchese's retelling, Mrs. Presley claimed he dined on meatloaf and mashed potatoes for six months straight. Marchese was well-aware of Presley's predictable appetite, stating, "[Elvis] definitely was a creature of habit."

Mary Jenkins Langston, Presley's personal cook of 14 years, was also privy to the singer's powerful love of meatloaf, along with King-sized portions of foods like fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches and old-fashioned icebox cake. Several cookbooks, including "Presley Family Cookbook" and "The Presley Family & Friends Cookbook," include the meatloaf recipe, along with other beloved foods from Elvis' childhood. As for what broke Presley's six-month meatloaf marathon, it's not totally clear. Based on Marchese's insights, his attention was likely pulled to another comfort food classic. As the Graceland archivist explained, "Elvis grew up on good ol' Southern food ... Anything that he grew up on was some of his favorites."