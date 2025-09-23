Review: Firehouse Subs Ushers In The Holidays Early With New Thanksgiving Menu

For all the hype that Thanksgiving dinner receives — and deservedly so — one could argue that the day after is even better thanks to the turkey leftovers. Anyone who loves to eat has briefly transformed their kitchen into a five-star restaurant while shoving turkey, stuffing, gravy, and anything else found in the fridge onto a sandwich fit for royalty. If your mouth is watering at the mere thought, then good news: You don't need to wait until Turkey Day to get in on the Thanksgiving fun, because Firehouse Subs just dropped a holiday-themed menu built to satisfy your bird-based cravings.

The sub chain has touted a Thanksgiving sandwich before, featuring carved turkey breast, stuffing, tasty cranberry sauce, and mayo piled high on fresh-toasted bread. Also back is the Five Cheese Mac and Cheese, upgraded with cavatappi noodles covered in American, cheddar, and Neufchatel cheese sauce and topped with a four-cheese blend. New this year is a Turkey Gravy that brings garlic, roasted turkey, and vegetable stock together to create a perfect dipping sauce for that sub, and a Double Chocolate Chip Cookie for dessert.

Firehouse Subs invited me to try the seasonal items the day they hit the menu. Like the holidays, the Thanksgiving menu is only around for a limited time, so the question is: Do you need to make a pilgrimage to your local Firehouse Subs for a taste? Read on to find out.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.