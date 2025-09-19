Chain Restaurant Makeovers That Didn't Sit Right With Customers
Brand recognition is an important part of any business model, so it's always jarring when a company completely revamps its already-recognizable look. Whether it's a logo, a mascot, or an iconic interior design choice, the public is usually up in arms about any kind of change to their beloved brands. Remember when Tropicana's redesign flopped so hard it had to revert back to its original look? That's just one example of failed food rebrands.
Considering the astronomical costs of giving your brand a makeover, it's hard to believe big names would even consider it. Although change is never permanent, and brands can always pivot into another new look, customers won't forget a company's failures.
Chain restaurants are notorious for switching things up. Whether it's a menu change, a uniform swap, or a complete rename, customers get whiplash with how drastic some changes are. Like Cracker Barrel's recent customer backlash with its logo swap debacle, we're highlighting some brand makeovers that didn't quite satisfy the masses.
Cracker Barrel
Whether you've sat down in a Cracker Barrel or not, most Americans are familiar with the iconic restaurant. Pot roast, strawberry-stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast, chicken and dumplings, and so much more – Cracker Barrel's got the best Southern American cuisine down. Its whole schtick is homestyle cooking, so when the chain seemingly abandoned what gave the restaurant its homey Southern charm, customers had very mixed reviews.
The lore behind Cracker Barrel's decor is rooted in one antique-owning family: the Singletons. It's thanks to their design that the restaurant gained brand recognition. However, Cracker Barrel saw it fit to get rid of the Singletons' golden touch. In May 2025, a 49-year-old Cracker Barrel customer stated on Reddit that their local store had removed the old-timey photos and antique decorations. The poster was distraught by this change, saying that the store had lost its identity and that they'd be switching to a local restaurant that won't water itself down. As the Today Show reports, the restaurant claims that with 600-plus locations, there are hundreds that won't get a full makeover. Despite this, the makeovers that will take place are costing the restaurant $700 million.
If redoing the interior design wasn't enough, the brand tried (and failed) to swap its unique, charming logo for a simpler, more modern design. To the dismay of the restaurant, people were absolutely outraged at this logo change. Cracker Barrel announced the change in mid-August, then quickly took it back a week later. This little stunt by the marketing team cost the brand around $100 million, but at least the customers are marginally happier.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut was one of the most iconic pizza chain storefronts in the world. Its classic "hut" shaped roof could be seen from miles away — a beacon of endless side salad, classic arcade games, stained glass overhead lighting, and piping hot pizza. The chain has come a long way since then, but Pizza Hut remains a cornerstone of American pizza chains. Customers can rely on its fast delivery and consistent, fluffy crusts. However, since 2024, Pizza Hut enthusiasts may have a hard time adjusting to the chain's new operating system.
As the world becomes more and more infatuated with self-automated service, speed, and contactless pick-up, restaurants have decided to join in on the fun. In late 2024, Pizza Hut started testing new self-serve kiosks, contactless pickup cabinets, a drive-thru, and a customer-facing pizza-making window where you can see your pizza being prepared. This may seem like the Pizza Hut of the future, but many customers don't agree with these changes.
In a Reddit thread discussing the makeover, many people complained that these unnecessary upgrades would only cause price hikes. Others argued that the company's money should be spent elsewhere, like improving ingredients and recipes. In another Reddit thread, some customers argued that not everything had to be modernized. There hasn't been much buzz about these redesigns since 2024, so the customers are safe from the human-less redesign for now.
McDonald's
Nostalgia has a strong grip on the McDonald's kids of the '80s and '90s. Back then, the golden arches were known for exactly that — golden arches. But now, there are only a few original arches left.
Imagining what the future of McDonald's looks like, all we see are more drive-thrus, less human interaction, robots making food, and delivery — very different from the McDonald's we were used to. The gradual shift from a fun, play place with happy meals to a corporate, gray food establishment was not unnoticed by customers. There are countless Reddit threads of wistful customers mourning the death of the colorful McDonald's of their youth. One insightful customer commented on one of these threads, saying that the chain changed because its target audience is no longer children. The straight-laced architecture may be an issue for adults, but at least Happy Meals are still alive and well on the menu.
Starbucks
Starbucks hasn't been without its fair share of controversy and angry customers — it's like a rite of passage for iconic chains. The coffee shop has been a part of numerous scandals and has had negative press more than it may have wanted, and although they may apologize and write press releases, people will always have an opinion on what this caffeine giant does.
In March 2025, Starbucks announced a store design update that inspires a third-place culture — a social environment that is neither home nor work. The CEO, Brian Nicol, told QSR Magazine regarding the redesign: "We want to invite customers in, showcase our great coffee, provide a comfortable place to stay, and make them feel like their visit was time well spent." This change is quite different from the current culture surrounding the coffee shop. A Redditor of the r/Starbucks subreddit complained in 2024 that it seemed like the store discouraged loitering.
This new redesign seems promising in theory, but customers are skeptical. Of course, people loved the sip-and-stay coffee culture when Starbucks was new, but recent restaurant redesigns just feel like a cash grab to win back ex-customers. Some pessimistic customers wrote on a Reddit thread that the redesign is a terrible idea, costs more than it's worth, and is a huge waste of money. Only time will tell since this redesign is still in the works.
Wendy's
Wendy's is known for its square, fresh, never-frozen burger patties and its rich Frosty desserts. Although the chain's iconic menu staples haven't changed much since its inception, Wendy's has gone through quite an evolution. Most people feel nostalgic about their old fast food chains — everything was more colorful, there were fun, tacky characters and mascots, the usual. But one single aspect of Wendy's is so deeply missed: the sunroom.
Many restaurants have dabbled with the sunroom — it's an architecturally interesting way to get light into the building, it adds a certain ambiance, and it's so chic. But many loyal customers know that Wendy's was the top dog of solariums and sunrooms. According to Columbus Business First, it wasn't until 2012 that the burger chain decided to phase out these glassy walls for plain old concrete.
Nostalgia, of course, is the root of the upset surrounding Wendy's sunroom-less buildings, but this seems to be a common opinion. Many Redditors have expressed their grief over the loss of the sunroom, while some rejoice in the fact that their Wendy's stayed true to its roots and kept the airy architecture. Whatever your local Wendy's has chosen, removing the sunroom was not a hit with Wendy's customers.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden is a staple of American casual dining, and that's thanks to its never-ending pasta, breadsticks, soup, and salad deals. The iconic Italian-American restaurant has been around since 1982 and has over 900 locations worldwide. In the time it's been open, the chain has gone through a few makeovers that rocked customers. In 2011, Olive Garden underwent an interior redesign titled "Via Tuscany," which featured new seating and window treatments. This idea is probably more aligned with how the average consumer envisions Olive Garden — grapevine decor, fake herbs lining open shelves and banisters, stone walls, and neutral colors. Then the company underwent another big change in 2014. It was made to inspire more family-like gatherings, with an open and inviting atmosphere.
This most recent update, although more than 10 years ago at the time of this writing, had people spinning. In 2024, a Redditor made a post complaining about Olive Garden's redesign, saying it looked like a hotel lobby. Many others in the comments said they much preferred the Tuscan-inspired decor over the generic restaurant vibe. For those who are less than happy with the modernized interior, Olive Garden doesn't really feel like a family restaurant anymore.
IHOP
One of the most recognizable breakfast spots in the United States is IHOP. Its unmistakable blue roof signals to pancake lovers everywhere that breakfast is just a few steps away and that its iconic maple syrup is within arm's reach (even if it isn't always real maple syrup). As with most long-standing restaurants, IHOP has undergone many changes in its day — menu design, food options, and physical space. A few tweaks in particular irked IHOP fans, most of all, the blue A-frame.
The recognizable blue A-frame was a mark of IHOP locations, with the last one being built in 1979. Since then, IHOP restaurants haven't had the same architecture, but the people still yearn for it. In a Reddit thread gushing over the nostalgia of the A-frame, commenters mentioned that seeing this type of roof felt like being in another country. As popular as it is, most landlords avoid the A-frame because of its brand recognition. Although it was a necessary adaptation, some people still can't get over the beauty of IHOP's iconic roof.
Panera Bread
Panera is an interesting chain restaurant; it's not quite fast food, not quite a café, and not quite fast casual. However, you define the bakery and restaurant combo, Panera Bread is a well-known chain all over the United States. With over 2,000 locations nationwide, you're never too far from a you-pick-two or mac and cheese bowl. The chain has been around since 1987 and has gone through a few design changes. The most recent announcement in 2021 had customers questioning Panera.
The new changes consisted of smaller stores, more screens for contactless ordering, more drive-thru windows, and an open bakery for people to watch bread baking. So what are customers saying? Well, according to Reddit, people are missing the cozy aesthetic of the old Panera Bread. Where there once were jewel-toned displays of bread are now self-serve kiosks and sterility, and people miss the warmth and personality. Thankfully, Panera claims that the smaller building won't affect seating options; in fact, ample space for indoor and outdoor seating will be prioritized. So at least customers are still encouraged to sit and sip at the new cafés.
Taco Bell
Ah, Taco Bell — the king of late-night snacks and indulgent taco boxes. This chain has been around since 1962 and has made waves in the fast food industry. Its recognizable offerings like the Crunchwrap, the Doritos Locos taco, the Mexican pizza, and the Baja Blast (among so many other menu options) give Taco Bell a leg up over other Mexican-inspired fast food chains. So what's the deal with customers' outrage? Well, nostalgia — customers still long for the classic 1990s and 2000s-style of the chain.
In 2016, Taco Bell shared that it wanted to test new upscale interiors similar to the Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica, California. This test worked, and many Taco Bells now have the woody, beachy interior of the beachfront restaurant. In a Reddit thread discussing which look is better, some customers are down with the sleek design, but some still crave the '90s aesthetic. The nay-sayers comment that the new design looks uncomfortable and too industrial. Other Reddit commenters say that the new look is too boring and modern. No matter the reasoning, customers seem to have mixed reviews on Taco Bell's makeover.
Burger King
The American fast food chain landscape wouldn't be the same without Burger King. The recognizable mascot, the Whopper, the iconic jingle; while Burger King may not be the king of fast food, it definitely deserves a spot in the royal court. People used to love the cozy and comfortable interior of Burger King, and there wasn't much buzz as the chain modernized to the now-common industrial design of chain restaurants. A design announcement from Burger King in 2023 did cause a bit of a stir, though.
The Burger King remodel features more self-serve digital kiosks, loads of Whopper branding, and, of course, new drive-thrus and pick-up lanes. The cause of the remodel is Burger King's lack of branding compared to its competitors. CEO of parent company Restaurant Brands International, Josh Kobza, is hopeful about the new remodel, but customers are meeting Sizzle with mixed reviews.
A customer posted a photo of their local Burger King's self-serve kiosks on the r/burgers subreddit, and people in the comments sounded off with snarky remarks. Some people joked that the sterility looked almost lab-like and that the kiosks felt like a human-less dystopia. Only time will tell if the customers will have it their way in terms of interior design.
KFC
Last on our list is KFC (aka Kentucky Fried Chicken). One of the chain's most iconic branding pieces was the giant rotating bucket that graced the exterior of the restaurant. While that design is now defunct, there are still plenty of iconic KFC branding items that might get lost in a redesign: the red and white stripes, the Colonel, and many others. But KFC wouldn't get rid of those, right? Maybe.
In early 2025, KFC announced plans for rebranding. Of course, technology is at the heart of the change — more kiosks, leaning into app orders, and a streamlined menu. The company also launched a concept called "Saucy," a spin-off restaurant that focuses on chicken and sauces. As glitzy and glamorous as the new concept looks, people tore it apart on the internet. Reddit users commented on the questionable design choices, the sheer needlessness of the concept, and the awfulness of the food itself. Although KFC won't fully convert into Saucy, the concept was made to test the waters and see how customers reacted, in hopes of adjusting to audience tastes. After negative customer reaction, maybe KFC will scrap the Saucy concept in its entirety and run in the opposite direction.