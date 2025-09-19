Chain Restaurant Makeovers That Didn't Sit Right With Customers

Brand recognition is an important part of any business model, so it's always jarring when a company completely revamps its already-recognizable look. Whether it's a logo, a mascot, or an iconic interior design choice, the public is usually up in arms about any kind of change to their beloved brands. Remember when Tropicana's redesign flopped so hard it had to revert back to its original look? That's just one example of failed food rebrands.

Considering the astronomical costs of giving your brand a makeover, it's hard to believe big names would even consider it. Although change is never permanent, and brands can always pivot into another new look, customers won't forget a company's failures.

Chain restaurants are notorious for switching things up. Whether it's a menu change, a uniform swap, or a complete rename, customers get whiplash with how drastic some changes are. Like Cracker Barrel's recent customer backlash with its logo swap debacle, we're highlighting some brand makeovers that didn't quite satisfy the masses.