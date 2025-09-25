Sales For This Iconic Retro Brand Are Skyrocketing. Here's Why

As featured in our selection of meat that's about to get more expensive, beef prices are soaring without any relief in sight. When combined with elevated costs for grocery staples like dairy, cereal, poultry, and produce, consumers are desperately in search of ways to make their grocery budgets go further. Enter Hamburger Helper, a product that first appeared on store shelves in the '70s but has managed to stand the test of time, despite its kitschy, old-fashioned reputation. Sales of Hamburger Helper have been on the rise lately, and analysts believe it has much to do with ever-increasing grocery costs, particularly where beef is concerned.

The basis behind the product is that it helps stretch beef a little further by combining the meat with other hearty ingredients, which is a real lifeline for consumers struggling to cover the cost of groceries. Speaking with Today, Mala Wiedemann (executive vice president of marketing for Eagle Foods, Hamburger Helper's parent company) said, "[The company] is seeing a pretty significant increase in households that are buying Helper." Wiedemann explained that while families constitute the brand's core demographics, there's been an uptick in sales among groups like young adults and aging retirees. For those unfamiliar with this budget dinner classic, Hamburger Helper consists of pasta plus sauces and seasonings. Flavors include Cheeseburger Macaroni, Ranch and Bacon, Stroganoff, and sweet barbecue heat, as well as Chicken Helper varieties.