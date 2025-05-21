Meats That Are About To Get More Expensive

Plenty of grocery staples are going to start costing more in 2025 thanks to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the implementation of President Donald Trump's proposed trade tariffs. Meat is one grocery item that's frequently imported from other nations, and as a result, consumers will see its cost rise as these tariffs take effect. From poultry to veal, meat across the board is about to get more expensive — even Costco foods like beef and seafood will likely start to see price changes.

While these tariffs, which charge international companies to export goods to the U.S., will theoretically raise the nation's revenue and stimulate domestic production, the reality is that this higher cost of offshore trade will likely get passed onto consumers through elevated in-store and online prices. In some cases, countries have responded with retaliatory tariffs. China, for example, announced a tariff boost from 34% to 84% (and eventually up to 125%) on imported U.S. goods, though fortunately, both countries agreed in May to significantly slash these respective increases, if only for a three-month period.

While tariffs are not the direct reason for every jump in price across the industry, they may prompt ripple effects when combined with other economic and environmental factors. Here are the meats worth keeping an eye on.