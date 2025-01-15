A good dressing can make or break a salad. If you view salads as tasteless or boring, it might be because you dress them with subpar ingredients or basic bottled dressing. Making your own from scratch is a better option, but there's still a lot that can go wrong. There are some mistakes everyone makes with salad dressings that leaves them lackluster and disappointing.

If you want to learn how to make the perfect adornment for your plate of veggies, it's important to understand these common errors and how best to avoid them. Whether you're sticking to the same old dressings and ingredients and missing out on other options, or you're existing dressings are either bland or overwhelming, we've got the solutions you need.

Never again will you have to force your way through a bad salad once you've learned about these typical dressing missteps. Once you know how to fix them or avoid them, your salad dressing game is going to be next-level.