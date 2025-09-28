The Mexican Restaurant Request That Could Ruin Your Meal

From Oaxaca's multi-faceted moles to the carne asada preparations originating in Sonora, the culinary culture of Mexico is vibrant and diverse. Mexican cuisine also has a reputation for being spicy, as chiles play a significant role in many dishes across many regions. For people who enjoy Mexican restaurants but don't love the heat that often accompanies dishes, the temptation to omit the chiles from your order may be strong. In fact, asking for items sans chiles is one of the mistakes that everyone makes when eating at Mexican restaurants. By nixing them, you're disrupting the balance and potentially altering the flavor profile.

Chiles create a nuanced flavor profile that's often integral to the quality of the dish. The flavor of chiles varies, as fresh peppers have a brighter flavor with hints of sweetness, while dried peppers are known for having a more intense spice level as well as smoky, fruit-forward flavors (depending on the type of pepper). A chemical compound called capsaicin is the reason why chiles are so spicy, and the amount of capsaicin in a pepper dictates its placement on the Scoville scale. This scale assigns Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) based on how much capsaicin is in a pepper. For comparison, jalapeños have about 10,000 SHUs, while Carolina Reapers have a tongue-tingling 2,200,000 SHUs.