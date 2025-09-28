The Mexican Restaurant Request That Could Ruin Your Meal
From Oaxaca's multi-faceted moles to the carne asada preparations originating in Sonora, the culinary culture of Mexico is vibrant and diverse. Mexican cuisine also has a reputation for being spicy, as chiles play a significant role in many dishes across many regions. For people who enjoy Mexican restaurants but don't love the heat that often accompanies dishes, the temptation to omit the chiles from your order may be strong. In fact, asking for items sans chiles is one of the mistakes that everyone makes when eating at Mexican restaurants. By nixing them, you're disrupting the balance and potentially altering the flavor profile.
Chiles create a nuanced flavor profile that's often integral to the quality of the dish. The flavor of chiles varies, as fresh peppers have a brighter flavor with hints of sweetness, while dried peppers are known for having a more intense spice level as well as smoky, fruit-forward flavors (depending on the type of pepper). A chemical compound called capsaicin is the reason why chiles are so spicy, and the amount of capsaicin in a pepper dictates its placement on the Scoville scale. This scale assigns Scoville Heat Units (SHUs) based on how much capsaicin is in a pepper. For comparison, jalapeños have about 10,000 SHUs, while Carolina Reapers have a tongue-tingling 2,200,000 SHUs.
How to enjoy Mexican cuisine within your desired spice level
A love for spicy food typically develops over time, but some individuals simply can't tolerate the fiery sensation capsaicin creates on their tongues. If you're one of these people, any additional flavor elements may be lost as you contend with the intense heat that some chiles bring. That's totally fine, and the good news is that there are plenty of options for spice-averse diners visiting Mexican restaurants. Let your server know that you're not a friend of spice, and they may be able to offer some alternatives.
It also helps to know which Mexican dishes dial down the heat level. Take carne guisada, a hearty beef stew with onions, tomato sauce, and green bell peppers (which do not contain capsaicin). This dish is packed with flavor, thanks to seasonings like garlic powder, cumin, and black pepper, but it lacks the kick of dishes containing chiles. Elote, a creamy, flavorful way to enjoy grilled corn, includes mild ingredients like sour cream, Cotija cheese, and mayonnaise. Elote recipes usually call for a sprinkling of chili powder, but Tajin (a bright and smoky seasoning blend made with mild peppers) offers great flavor with a more tolerable heat level. While quesadillas are often paired with scorching salsa, the dish itself doesn't have chiles. In this case, sour cream is a better accompaniment.