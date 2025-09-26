Popular Greek Restaurant Chain Files For Bankruptcy As California Locations Struggle To Stay Open

It's a sad day for lovers of Greek food in California. Joining the numerous restaurant bankruptcies occurring in 2025, Opa! Authentic Greek Cuisine has recently filed for bankruptcy. However, Opa! stands out in that it filed for Chapter 7, which entails selling off assets to pay back creditors. Debt reorganization plans are more common when it comes to business bankruptcies, as illustrated by the recent Bravo Brio Chapter 11 filing, which affected Italian chains like Bravo Italian Kitchen and Brio Italian Grille. It's not clear which Opa! locations are still open, though many closures have already taken place throughout California. Additionally, the restaurant's website is no longer active, and its Instagram has not been updated in several weeks.

Because the chain is filing for liquidation bankruptcy, it's possible that all locations will eventually close. USA Today reports that the restaurants current liabilities range between $100,000 and $500,000, while the chain's assets total $100,000 to $500,000. Molly Adams, CEO of OPA Management Group, stated in bankruptcy documents, "It is desirable and in the best interests of the company, its creditors, and other parties in interest that a petition be filed by [OPA Management Group] seeking relief under the provisions of Chapter 7."