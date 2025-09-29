The Kitchen Appliance Martha Stewart Wouldn't Buy On A Budget

When it comes to kitchens, no one knows their way around one better than the billionaire businesswoman who's built an empire on cooking, hosting, and homemaking. So when Martha Stewart offers advice on designing a kitchen, it's worth listening to. In an interview with Frederic about kitchen tips and tricks, Stewart passionately stated, "Fancy-schmancy. Kitchens are workspaces! Practicality above all else."

Whether remodeling your kitchen or just buying one appliance, the costs can rack up quickly. But Stewart's message is a relief to hear — Forget the over-the-top design trends and prioritize functionality. And if you're going to splurge on anything, her advice is to put your money towards one appliance: "Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," she advised.

While Stewart is known for her elevated aesthetic, she's a firm believer that practical can still be beautiful. When shopping for an oven — or other appliances for that matter — prioritize its functionality and what you need, not the looks or prestige. There are professional chef-level ovens that go for around $5,000, and some are markedly more expensive than that — but will you need one of those in your home kitchen? Sure, it looks impressive, but according to Consumer Reports, an excellent oven can be purchased for $1,500-$2,000, and those that cost around $3,000 will have some pretty extensive features for the especially passionate home cook.