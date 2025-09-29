The Kitchen Appliance Martha Stewart Wouldn't Buy On A Budget
When it comes to kitchens, no one knows their way around one better than the billionaire businesswoman who's built an empire on cooking, hosting, and homemaking. So when Martha Stewart offers advice on designing a kitchen, it's worth listening to. In an interview with Frederic about kitchen tips and tricks, Stewart passionately stated, "Fancy-schmancy. Kitchens are workspaces! Practicality above all else."
Whether remodeling your kitchen or just buying one appliance, the costs can rack up quickly. But Stewart's message is a relief to hear — Forget the over-the-top design trends and prioritize functionality. And if you're going to splurge on anything, her advice is to put your money towards one appliance: "Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," she advised.
While Stewart is known for her elevated aesthetic, she's a firm believer that practical can still be beautiful. When shopping for an oven — or other appliances for that matter — prioritize its functionality and what you need, not the looks or prestige. There are professional chef-level ovens that go for around $5,000, and some are markedly more expensive than that — but will you need one of those in your home kitchen? Sure, it looks impressive, but according to Consumer Reports, an excellent oven can be purchased for $1,500-$2,000, and those that cost around $3,000 will have some pretty extensive features for the especially passionate home cook.
Why a great oven is worth the investment
If you are committing to a kitchen model, there are plenty of places where you don't need to spend a ton of money — think drawer pulls, backsplash tiles, or even the fridge, depending on your lifestyle. But the oven, for many people, is the workhorse of the kitchen. It's the central tool for roasting vegetables and meat, making crispy fries, baking bread or pies, and prepping holiday meals. A budget oven that costs between $600-$900 can certainly do all of those things — but at this price point, it may not have a life span as long as higher-end options. It may also require more maintenance over time.
It makes sense to spend more on an oven if it's something you use every day or at least most days. A high-quality oven means better heat distribution, faster cooking times, accurate temperature control, and consistent performance. Cheaper models can have frustrating hot or cold spots, slow preheat times, or imprecise thermostats, all of which can ruin a dish. For example, an incorrect oven temperature can prevent the desired dome shape of cupcakes. A consistent oven is a requirement for someone like Martha Stewart, who has precise rules for baking perfect cakes.
Nowadays, quality ovens also often come with features that make life easier, like convection settings, smart temperature probes, self-cleaning modes (which some people choose to avoid), wifi connectivity, and sometimes even an air fryer setting. While some features are not necessary for everyone, they can drastically improve your cooking results and the experience of using the appliance.