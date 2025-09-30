The Haunted Hotel Restaurant In Central Florida Where The Past Still Lingers
Florida may be most associated with sunshine and beach vibes, but there are parts of the state that are far darker. In the nearly five centuries since Europeans settled on the peninsula, many noteworthy events and people have made their mark. Ominously, some spooky remnants of the past linger at historic spots throughout Florida. One of the most notable (and delicious) is located in the unique Central Florida community of Cassadaga: Sinatra's Ristorante.
Sinatra's scored a spot on our list of the 11 most haunted restaurants in America for its numerous ghost sightings, as well as some of the most paranormal atmosphere in the country. Founded as part of the spiritualism movement of the late 19th century, Cassadaga is known as the "psychic capital of the world" due to the number of fortune-tellers and other spiritualists who've made their home in the community. A key belief of adherents is that the souls of people who've died can still communicate with the living. Apparently, this can even happen when you're out for a nice meal.
Sinatra's Ristorante is located in the Hotel Cassadaga, which has stood for nearly a century. That's plenty of time to acquire a few "permanent" residents. The hotel's current owner has spoken about seeing a ghost in the lobby the very first night she owned the property. Guests regularly report hearing the sounds of children playing in the no-kids-allowed building, along with unexplained orbs in photos taken in rooms and hallways.
A meal to die for
Regardless of whether you believe you have any otherworldly dining companions, the menu at Sinatra's is decidedly more of a treat than a trick. Traditional Italian appetizers are available to start the meal, including bruschetta, mozzarella and burrata cheeses, and fried zucchini, calamari, and rice balls known as arancini. Main courses include a diverse and delicious mix of pizza-style flatbreads, sandwiches, pastas, meat, and seafood. Paranormally-inclined diners can visit six days a week, Tuesday through Sunday, with the latter day featuring a jazz brunch that could potentially bring out all kinds of music-loving ghosts and ghouls.
Foodies who are a little freaked out by the idea of a ghostly encounter during their dinner have plenty of other, less scary options in the Sunshine State, ranging from beachside cities with incredible seafood to must-stop barbecue joints. Still, for a dining experience that may be truly out of this world, there's nothing quite like Sinatra's Ristorante.