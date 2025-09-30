The Haunted Hotel Restaurant In Central Florida Where The Past Still Lingers

Florida may be most associated with sunshine and beach vibes, but there are parts of the state that are far darker. In the nearly five centuries since Europeans settled on the peninsula, many noteworthy events and people have made their mark. Ominously, some spooky remnants of the past linger at historic spots throughout Florida. One of the most notable (and delicious) is located in the unique Central Florida community of Cassadaga: Sinatra's Ristorante.

Sinatra's scored a spot on our list of the 11 most haunted restaurants in America for its numerous ghost sightings, as well as some of the most paranormal atmosphere in the country. Founded as part of the spiritualism movement of the late 19th century, Cassadaga is known as the "psychic capital of the world" due to the number of fortune-tellers and other spiritualists who've made their home in the community. A key belief of adherents is that the souls of people who've died can still communicate with the living. Apparently, this can even happen when you're out for a nice meal.

Sinatra's Ristorante is located in the Hotel Cassadaga, which has stood for nearly a century. That's plenty of time to acquire a few "permanent" residents. The hotel's current owner has spoken about seeing a ghost in the lobby the very first night she owned the property. Guests regularly report hearing the sounds of children playing in the no-kids-allowed building, along with unexplained orbs in photos taken in rooms and hallways.