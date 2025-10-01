The Popular Cracker Barrel Dessert We'll Never Order Again

Cracker Barrel's menu is packed with satisfying, down-home meals that deliver a taste of nostalgia. But if you're still hungry afterward, you're in luck. The chain serves a wide variety of delicious desserts, too. However, diners need to be careful when ordering. One classic Southern dessert turns out to be deceptively disappointing.

That's the unfortunate conclusion of our ranking and review of Cracker Barrel's best menu items, which put the chain's peach cobbler in last place. There wasn't much positive about the peach cobbler at all, aside from the flavor of the pastry portion. Nevertheless, even this wasn't quite right, as it consisted of a single piece sticking out from the bowl rather than a flaky or crumbly layer topping the cobble for easy enjoyment.

It only gets worse from there. Perhaps the biggest betrayal to our reviewer was the obvious use of canned peaches instead of fresh. Even compared to other canned fruit, Cracker Barrel's peaches were described as an "overly syrupy, artificial-tasting concoction." To be fair, it was hard to find them buried under a large scoop of ice cream that propels the dish to a whopping 530 calories (comparable to a Big Mac or two bags of Skittles). That's over a quarter of a standard 2,000-calorie-per-day diet, all in one disappointing dessert.