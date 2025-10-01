The Popular Cracker Barrel Dessert We'll Never Order Again
Cracker Barrel's menu is packed with satisfying, down-home meals that deliver a taste of nostalgia. But if you're still hungry afterward, you're in luck. The chain serves a wide variety of delicious desserts, too. However, diners need to be careful when ordering. One classic Southern dessert turns out to be deceptively disappointing.
That's the unfortunate conclusion of our ranking and review of Cracker Barrel's best menu items, which put the chain's peach cobbler in last place. There wasn't much positive about the peach cobbler at all, aside from the flavor of the pastry portion. Nevertheless, even this wasn't quite right, as it consisted of a single piece sticking out from the bowl rather than a flaky or crumbly layer topping the cobble for easy enjoyment.
It only gets worse from there. Perhaps the biggest betrayal to our reviewer was the obvious use of canned peaches instead of fresh. Even compared to other canned fruit, Cracker Barrel's peaches were described as an "overly syrupy, artificial-tasting concoction." To be fair, it was hard to find them buried under a large scoop of ice cream that propels the dish to a whopping 530 calories (comparable to a Big Mac or two bags of Skittles). That's over a quarter of a standard 2,000-calorie-per-day diet, all in one disappointing dessert.
Sweeter conclusions to your meal
Still, there's no need to skip Cracker Barrel dessert altogether. The chain's Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake scored the highest spot in our ranking, in ninth place overall. Our reviewer praised the thick, fudgy frosting, while noting the dryness of the cake itself.
However, to enjoy the top-ranked sweet on the Cracker Barrel menu, you'll need to make a morning visit. That's when you'll find the strawberry stuffed cheesecake pancake breakfast, which consists of folded pancakes piped full of creamy cheesecake filling and topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar. Add a drizzle of strawberry syrup, and you'll enjoy the full experience of "dessert masquerading as a breakfast."
It's worth noting that our reviewer's determination differs slightly from that of the general public. According to a 2023 Mashed poll, 36% of respondents said buttermilk biscuit beignets were the worst dessert at Cracker Barrel. In either case, it's worth heeding the advice of both critics and everyday diners to ensure your next Cracker Barrel meal ends on a truly sweet note.