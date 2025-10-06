This Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Hot Dog Starts With A Kid's Meal
While ordering hacks and secret menu items often aggravate restaurant staff, customers can't seem to get enough of this trend. Texas Roadhouse features a surprising number of secret menu items, though its specialty is hunks of high-quality meat as large as the Lonestar State itself. Notable examples include a jack cheese-smothered Cactus Blossom, ice cream for dessert, and an unlikely dish hiding out inside the kids' menu. Word has it that the steakhouse's all-beef hot dogs can be smothered with a variety of delicious toppings.
The menu itself provides the option of topping your dog with chili and cheddar cheese, but there are plenty of other fixings to choose from. A Texas Roadhouse location in Colorado offers a Southwest Smother dog with green chiles and melted jack cheese, though this regional item may not be found at all locations. Other options include sauteed onions, a classic dog topping, or mushrooms (which taste better at restaurants because they're usually the freshest of the fresh). Inspiration can also be found in Texas Roadhouse's loaded cheese fries, which come with cheese, bacon, and optional ranch dressing. If you're feeling particularly indulgent, you can even request hot dogs with pulled pork. Just be aware that this request is likely to substantially increase the cost of your meal.
Putting Texas Roadhouse's smothered hot dog hack into action
Like all secret menu items, what works theoretically might not work in practice. With the Texas Roadhouse secret smother dog, one specific caveat looms large: can an adult order from the kids' menu at the steakhouse restaurant? According to Reddit, the answer may be a tentative yes. A poster presented their to-go order on the social media platform, which featured a smothered hot dog, steak fries, and a package of rolls. The person claimed that the whole meal was $9.27, though their claim can't be substantiated and prices are bound to vary from location to location. So, it appears you can order a smothered dog remotely, but what about in-person trips to the restaurant?
Various dining establishments offer child-sized portions to attract adult patrons who have kids. These smaller items are considered "loss leaders," meaning they're sold at or below their value. As a result, restaurants are often diligent about prohibiting adults from ordering their own meals from the kids' menu. According to a Texas Roadhouse server's TikTok post touting the restaurant's kid-sized sliders, customers can subvert the rule by placing a pickup order. If you want to try your luck and order a fully loaded dog on your next trip to Texas Roadhouse, remember these tips for ordering from secret menus without looking like a jerk. Be clear and concise when placing the order and show kindness if the staff member can't make it for some reason.