This Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Hot Dog Starts With A Kid's Meal

While ordering hacks and secret menu items often aggravate restaurant staff, customers can't seem to get enough of this trend. Texas Roadhouse features a surprising number of secret menu items, though its specialty is hunks of high-quality meat as large as the Lonestar State itself. Notable examples include a jack cheese-smothered Cactus Blossom, ice cream for dessert, and an unlikely dish hiding out inside the kids' menu. Word has it that the steakhouse's all-beef hot dogs can be smothered with a variety of delicious toppings.

The menu itself provides the option of topping your dog with chili and cheddar cheese, but there are plenty of other fixings to choose from. A Texas Roadhouse location in Colorado offers a Southwest Smother dog with green chiles and melted jack cheese, though this regional item may not be found at all locations. Other options include sauteed onions, a classic dog topping, or mushrooms (which taste better at restaurants because they're usually the freshest of the fresh). Inspiration can also be found in Texas Roadhouse's loaded cheese fries, which come with cheese, bacon, and optional ranch dressing. If you're feeling particularly indulgent, you can even request hot dogs with pulled pork. Just be aware that this request is likely to substantially increase the cost of your meal.