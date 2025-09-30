Popular Mexican Restaurant Chain Quietly Declares Bankruptcy

No matter how delicious a restaurant's food is, business is business, and ultimately, financial factors will impact a chain's ability to operate successfully. That's the case with popular Mexican restaurant chain Abuelo's, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The eatery quietly made the filing in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court located in the Northern District of Texas on September 2, 2025.

The news may come as a surprise to some fans of the Mexican restaurant because Abuelo's didn't initially make a public statement about its mounting financial hardships. However, just mere weeks after the filing, the Mexican restaurant chain made comments suggesting it plans to stay in business, despite its bankruptcy. Currently, Abuelo's operates 16 locations across several states, including in Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. The restaurant, which started in 1989 in Amarillo, Texas, still operates one of its locations in the city at the time of publication.