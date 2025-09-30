Popular Mexican Restaurant Chain Quietly Declares Bankruptcy
No matter how delicious a restaurant's food is, business is business, and ultimately, financial factors will impact a chain's ability to operate successfully. That's the case with popular Mexican restaurant chain Abuelo's, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The eatery quietly made the filing in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court located in the Northern District of Texas on September 2, 2025.
The news may come as a surprise to some fans of the Mexican restaurant because Abuelo's didn't initially make a public statement about its mounting financial hardships. However, just mere weeks after the filing, the Mexican restaurant chain made comments suggesting it plans to stay in business, despite its bankruptcy. Currently, Abuelo's operates 16 locations across several states, including in Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas. The restaurant, which started in 1989 in Amarillo, Texas, still operates one of its locations in the city at the time of publication.
Causes of Abuelo's bankruptcy
Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant was founded in 1989 by entrepreneurs James Young, Chuck Anderson, and Dirk Rambo, with the goal of creating a family-style Mexican eatery that serves authentic food at reasonable prices. The chain features a variety of Mexican cuisine such as enchiladas made from scratch. Many of the meals find inspiration from family recipes. Some dishes you can expect to try at Abuelo's include guacamole to start and chicken fajitas. The restaurant also has a rotating seasonal menu and margaritas to wash it all down.
The Texas-based restaurant claims its bankruptcy is in order to reconstruct the business and solidify long-term financial stability. Signs of the company's struggles might have been apparent when you notice that it closed over half of its 40 locations in recent years. Then, there's the fact that it saw a 15.4% sales drop from 2023 to 2024. Severe heat waves in the summer of 2024 also caused the chain to temporarily close restaurants, resulting in an estimated $500,000 loss in profits.