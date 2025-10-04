How Long Does Texas Roadhouse Age Its Steaks?

Texas Roadhouse is beloved by hungry diners for its delicious steaks. For many, the chain's commitment to quality is what sets it apart from other steakhouse and fast-casual chains. Among the ways Texas Roadhouse accomplishes this is through the simple technique of aging its beef.

No matter which steak you select from Texas Roadhouse's expansive menu, you can be sure it was aged for at least two weeks. This is how long the chain ages its beef tenderloin, a cut already known for its delectable texture and incredible flavor. All other types of steak get at least another week of aging for a total of 22 to 25 days. That means cuts like ribeye, New York Strip, and sirloin are purchased and prepped nearly a month before they hit your plate.

Although fresher is usually considered better when it comes to food, aged beef is a notable exception. Under carefully controlled conditions, the meat's natural enzymes break down the muscle fibers to noticeably increase tenderness. At the same time, the beef matures, taking on a deeper, more complex flavor.