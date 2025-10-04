How Long Does Texas Roadhouse Age Its Steaks?
Texas Roadhouse is beloved by hungry diners for its delicious steaks. For many, the chain's commitment to quality is what sets it apart from other steakhouse and fast-casual chains. Among the ways Texas Roadhouse accomplishes this is through the simple technique of aging its beef.
No matter which steak you select from Texas Roadhouse's expansive menu, you can be sure it was aged for at least two weeks. This is how long the chain ages its beef tenderloin, a cut already known for its delectable texture and incredible flavor. All other types of steak get at least another week of aging for a total of 22 to 25 days. That means cuts like ribeye, New York Strip, and sirloin are purchased and prepped nearly a month before they hit your plate.
Although fresher is usually considered better when it comes to food, aged beef is a notable exception. Under carefully controlled conditions, the meat's natural enzymes break down the muscle fibers to noticeably increase tenderness. At the same time, the beef matures, taking on a deeper, more complex flavor.
Not all aging is the same
There's one element of the Texas Roadhouse aging process that remains a mystery. That's whether the chain wet-ages or dry-ages its steaks. The former (and most common) method involves simply allowing the beef to rest in vacuum-sealed bags with its own juices, while the latter requires a specialized room or refrigerator that offers the right combination of low temperature and airflow. As might be expected, wet aging is typically easier, as it can be done without any equipment other than a vacuum sealer and a fridge.
To be sure, Texas Roadhouse isn't the only chain restaurant with aged steaks. High-end fine dining establishments, ranging from Morton's to The Capital Grille, are known to serve dry-aged steaks. Nevertheless, aging, along with Roadhouse's in-house meat cutters and butchers, allows the chain truly stand out from other casual eateries.
The time that the chain takes with its premier product is just one of the many reasons why Texas Roadhouse steaks are so good. Still, there's no denying that the two to three weeks of aging are a simple and reliable way to create a superior cut.