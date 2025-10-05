What Happened To Campbell's Canned Green Pea Soup?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Although Campbell's has enacted rebranding efforts to better reflect its full line of products, the company will always be heavily associated with soup. Campbell's offers a variety of canned soup options, and the brand sometimes discontinues products, much to the chagrin of consumers. When Campbell's Condensed Green Pea Soup disappeared from store shelves, customers took to social media to find out more. Sadly, they were met with a cold dose of reality regarding their beloved soup.

Back in 2019, the iconic soup company explained in an X post, "Unfortunately, our Condensed Green Pea Soup has been discontinued and is no longer available to our fans." Campbell's also shared a similar statement on Facebook. While addressing a customer query regarding the discontinued soup, a representative explained, "Due to major product demands, we temporarily limited production on several varieties to maximize the overall output of products." That could mean the product is now in league with other discontinued canned soups, like Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup with a Kick of Chili and Campbell's Chicken Verde Soup.