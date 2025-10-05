What Happened To Campbell's Canned Green Pea Soup?
Although Campbell's has enacted rebranding efforts to better reflect its full line of products, the company will always be heavily associated with soup. Campbell's offers a variety of canned soup options, and the brand sometimes discontinues products, much to the chagrin of consumers. When Campbell's Condensed Green Pea Soup disappeared from store shelves, customers took to social media to find out more. Sadly, they were met with a cold dose of reality regarding their beloved soup.
Back in 2019, the iconic soup company explained in an X post, "Unfortunately, our Condensed Green Pea Soup has been discontinued and is no longer available to our fans." Campbell's also shared a similar statement on Facebook. While addressing a customer query regarding the discontinued soup, a representative explained, "Due to major product demands, we temporarily limited production on several varieties to maximize the overall output of products." That could mean the product is now in league with other discontinued canned soups, like Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup with a Kick of Chili and Campbell's Chicken Verde Soup.
Is there any replacement for Campbell's discontinued soup?
If you're hoping that Campbell's might come to its senses and add Condensed Green Pea Soup back to its product line, don't hold your breath. When asked about the product discontinuation online, a company representative on Facebook stated, "We've been adding varieties back since early fall, with hopes they'll be available at your local retailer soon." However, that post was made in 2020. Five long years later and the soup is still conspicuously absent. Campbell's does offer Split Pea Soup, but it includes ham and bacon in the recipe.
On X, a Campbell's rep recommended Habitant French Canadian Pea Soup as a worthy replacement to the original version. The good news is that this soup is currently available online, but will run you a whopping $32 for three measly cans (per Walmart). Upon closer inspection, the two varieties may not be one-to-one matches, as the Condensed Green Pea Soup obviously uses green peas, while the French Canadian Pea Soup is made with yellow peas. Yellow peas are known for their nutty flavor and elevated starch content, whereas green peas have hints of sweetness. Speaking of, you can also try this pea and broccoli soup recipe, which can be whipped together in a brisk 15 minutes.