Ask For This If You Want A Fresher Tasting Big Mac At McDonald's

A plain hamburger may be the worst sandwich you can order at McDonald's, but even the world famous Big Mac can be disappointing when it's not fresh. Like Tinkerbell without attention, McDonald's fare withers and dies if left ignored for too long under warming lights. Luckily, when ordering, there are some magic words that can often score you fresher food. If you want your McDonald's fries right out of the fryer, ask to have them without salt. For a freshly made Filet-O-Fish try requesting it "cooked to order." And for the freshest tasting Big Mac, your best bet is to ask for yours made on a steamed bun.

The Big Mac typically comes with a toasted bun and an extra piece of bread in the middle for good measure. Because this particular burger has more bread than others on the menu, the softness of the bun may be especially noticeable. Asking to have it steamed instead of toasted not only ensures that the item is always made to order, but also does wonders for the overall texture of the sandwich. It melds with the cheese and the Mac sauce like a dream and highlights the crispiness of the shredded lettuce. Additionally, if you order it steamed you can ensure that you won't be the recipient of one of a dreaded stale bun. Talk about a day ruiner.