Ask For This If You Want A Fresher Tasting Big Mac At McDonald's
A plain hamburger may be the worst sandwich you can order at McDonald's, but even the world famous Big Mac can be disappointing when it's not fresh. Like Tinkerbell without attention, McDonald's fare withers and dies if left ignored for too long under warming lights. Luckily, when ordering, there are some magic words that can often score you fresher food. If you want your McDonald's fries right out of the fryer, ask to have them without salt. For a freshly made Filet-O-Fish try requesting it "cooked to order." And for the freshest tasting Big Mac, your best bet is to ask for yours made on a steamed bun.
The Big Mac typically comes with a toasted bun and an extra piece of bread in the middle for good measure. Because this particular burger has more bread than others on the menu, the softness of the bun may be especially noticeable. Asking to have it steamed instead of toasted not only ensures that the item is always made to order, but also does wonders for the overall texture of the sandwich. It melds with the cheese and the Mac sauce like a dream and highlights the crispiness of the shredded lettuce. Additionally, if you order it steamed you can ensure that you won't be the recipient of one of a dreaded stale bun. Talk about a day ruiner.
McDonald's already steams some of its buns
If you ask for a steamed bun with your Big Mac, are McDonald's employees going to look at you funny? While it may feel like you're making an outlandish request, remember that the thing that makes the Filet-O-Fish so unique is that it's the only sandwich on the menu with a steamed bun. So, just because the Big Mac isn't typically made with one doesn't mean it can't be done. All it requires is popping the bun in a steaming drawer for 11 seconds and voila! It comes out lightly moisturized and melt-in-your-mouth soft.
You may find that you love this softer version of a burger so much that you want to apply it to your homemade copycat Big Mac recipe as well. Without an oddly specific steaming machine in your kitchen, you can try to produce similar results by tossing a couple buns on a steaming rack positioned above a boiling pot of water. With a bit of trial and error, you might achieve the soft doughy texture of your McDonald's-menu-hack dreams!