KFC Shakes Up Its Menu With Two Bold Changes

While KFC has faced some significant challenges over the years, a new announcement has fans of the chain celebrating. Beginning on October 6, KFC will re-launch its Original Honey BBQ sauce in a meal combo featuring Extra Crispy chicken, a biscuit, medium drink, and your choice of one side. Additionally, the restaurant is adjusting its price for the KFC Chicken Sandwich, which will cost a mere $3.99 (for a limited time). These big changes come hot on the heels of KFC's decision to bring back potato wedges, which were yanked from menus in 2020 until they were added back this year.

In a press release regarding the reintroduction of Original Honey BBQ sauce, Catherine Tan-Gillespie, president of KFC U.S., had this to say: "KFC's Original Honey BBQ wasn't just a menu offering, it became a cultural touchstone that fans have been craving and asking us to bring back for years." As for the reduced-price chicken sandwich, KFC is likely responding to consumer complaints about fast food becoming too expensive, a phenomenon resulting from supply chain issues, rising labor costs, and food inflation. For comparison, our local Chick-fil-A features chicken sandwiches for $5.09, while Popeyes prices its chicken sandwich at $4.99.