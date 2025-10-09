12 Tips For Picking The Best, Freshest Squash At The Grocery Store

In the winter months, squash are a kitchen staple for many. They're forgiving to cook, long-lasting in the pantry, and capable of being made into everything from soups and sauces to desserts. But that can lull you into thinking any squash will do. Truth is, it won't. Some squash just aren't up to scratch. Picking a great squash at the store saves you time, money, and disappointment. No one wants a dry butternut or an overly fibrous kabocha.

Think of squash selection like choosing apples or pears. Different varieties have different ideal appearances, but a few simple checks will point you to the best, freshest specimens. Across varieties, you'll be looking for the same signals. The correct color for that type, the right skin appearance, and the correct weight. Of course, it can take a little while to learn how to read a squash right, but once you've got it down, you'll never pick a bad one again.

We'll go through the quick checks that separate the squash you'll actually want to cook from the ones you'll end up tossing. Just a few extra seconds, a little curiosity, and some attention to detail are all you need. Follow our advice and you'll learn how to pick the best squash on offer.