14 Simple Ways To Upgrade Squash For More Flavor

Squash is a New World plant that covers a wide range of species. No matter what time of year it is, there's a squash variety ready to improve your meal. In summer, there are glistening zucchinis, pattypan, and yellow squash. In fall and winter, there are butternut, acorn, and spaghetti squash. If you're lucky enough to find a store that carries a wide variety of squash, you might find the green and yellow zephyr, elegantly curved crookneck, deep orange kuri, and sugary honeynut. With a breadth of flavors and textures, squash is full of potential as a side or main dish, no matter the type of meal you're craving.

Sometimes, however, it can be hard to know what to do with squash, especially if you have a variety that you've never cooked with. On the flip side, you might be trying to use up the last bit of squash from your garden after a bumper crop year and feel like you've tried every possible cooking method and flavor combination. Most types of squash taste delicious with nothing more than a little butter, salt, and pepper, but there are many ways to take the flavor up a notch and surprise yourself with something new. With this in mind, we've rounded up some of the easiest ways to add flavor to any variety of squash you get your hands on.