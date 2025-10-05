5 Aldi Finds That Will Instantly Put You In The Halloween Spirit

If you, too, are having a hard time believing that Spooky Season is just about to be in full swing, perhaps a little inspiration is in order. Some might find that in an annual watching of "The Shining," a tried and true eerie playlist, or the process of creating the perfect Halloween costume. Lucky for those of us who ignite that spark at the grocery store, the best new Aldi Finds in October 2025 include some items that are sure to get your motor going (chainsaw or otherwise.)

From charcuterie plate must-haves to movie night essentials, Aldi has got several little options for folks looking to partake in the holiday spirit. While candy and sweet treats seem to be dripping from the walls throughout the month of October, here we focus on more savory products, like pasta, cheese, and pizza. So whether you plan to celebrate from the comfort of your own home or out with your favorite guys and ghouls, don't do it on an empty stomach — what a nightmare.