5 Aldi Finds That Will Instantly Put You In The Halloween Spirit
If you, too, are having a hard time believing that Spooky Season is just about to be in full swing, perhaps a little inspiration is in order. Some might find that in an annual watching of "The Shining," a tried and true eerie playlist, or the process of creating the perfect Halloween costume. Lucky for those of us who ignite that spark at the grocery store, the best new Aldi Finds in October 2025 include some items that are sure to get your motor going (chainsaw or otherwise.)
From charcuterie plate must-haves to movie night essentials, Aldi has got several little options for folks looking to partake in the holiday spirit. While candy and sweet treats seem to be dripping from the walls throughout the month of October, here we focus on more savory products, like pasta, cheese, and pizza. So whether you plan to celebrate from the comfort of your own home or out with your favorite guys and ghouls, don't do it on an empty stomach — what a nightmare.
Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix
During Spooky Season, delicious snacks lurk around every corner. Still, among the abundance, Southern Grove Halloween Trail Mix stands out. These crunchy and salty snacks wrapped in Halloween packaging are absolutely to die for and worth stocking up on for the month. You can get them in either Worms & Dirt or Vampire Garlic Hunter varieties for $4.89 starting on October 10.
Reggano Pastas Halloween Pasta
If someone made a spooky version of our guide to pasta shapes and how to use them, we're certain the instructions for Reggano's Halloween Pasta would include blood-red marinara sauce, olive eye balls, and dead fish — bones and all. Available at Aldi on October 1, the bag of festively shaped macaroni noodles has got an assortment of the usual spooky season suspects including bats, owls, spiders, ghosts, and pumpkins in all the best Halloween colors. For $2.29 per 500-gram bag, go ahead and grab a few for the little ones and a couple for your very grown-up fall dinner party.
Lily Dan Childrens Halloween Pajama Set
When it's time for your yearly Halloween movie marathon, the kids can stay festive even after they slip into their comfies with Lily Dan Childrens Halloween Pajama Set. The cozy PJ set comes with a pullover long sleeve shirt and long pants (complete with a cuff at the bottom) so your tikes can stay toasty as the weather cools down. Perfect for pajama day at school, they're available in Skeleton, Black Orange Stripe, and AOP Blue for $7.99 beginning on October 1.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
If you're the kind of trick or treater that prefers something savory over something sweet, don't miss Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment available at Aldi on October 1. The perfect addition to your Halloween charcuterie board, it will allow you to mix and match flavors like Pumpkin, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, Black Garlic, and Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar. For $4.49 per block, go ahead and create your own all-star cheese line up.
Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza
Whether you're on the couch protecting your sweetheart during their favorite slasher film or heading to a pot-luck style costume party, adding Mama Cozzi's Halloween Pizza to the mix is a good idea. It boasts a crispy crust shaped like a pumpkin and is covered with marinara and cheddar cheese. Together, they create not only a pumpkin hue and are brought to the next level with a face made of creamy cheese sauce and mozzarella. That's delicious and cute any way you slice it. Try it or the brand's Ghost iteration for $4.99 beginning on October 1.