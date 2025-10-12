These Big Mistakes Can Ruin A Perfect Italian Sub

People have been eating dishes that combine meat, cheese, and vegetables for thousands of years, but the beloved Italian sub only dates back to 1899. The inventor of the Italian sub was a man from Portland, Maine, named Giovanni Amato. He whipped up these sandwiches to help construction workers stay energized all day. In a little over 125 years, the Italian sub has become a staple in every sandwich shop throughout America.

The sub itself is humble, with only a handful of ingredients. However, plenty of home cooks are left scratching their heads after they try to make one at home and realize it doesn't taste as good as the ones they order at sub shops. As it turns out, there's a lot of magic that goes into the assembly process. Not only does the quality of the ingredients matter, but you also have to pay attention to the order of your ingredients and how you place them on the bread.

How can you start making better Italian subs at home? Read on to explore the top mistakes that can ruin an Italian sub so you'll know what to avoid.