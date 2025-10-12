Rules You Need To Know Before Eating At Dick's Last Resort

Having a reputation for bad customer service is enough to put most restaurants out of business, but this isn't the case for Dick's Last Resort. The brand has built its name by insulting its guests in all kinds of creative ways that keep them coming back for more. The chain is so beloved that many people plan birthdays and bachelorette parties there.

Even though you'll never get service with a smile at Dick's Last Resort, the general consensus is that the food is quite good. If you're ever in the mood for some classic American dishes in a sassy and lewd environment, this chain should be on your radar.

Aside from attending your own person roast, there's a lot that people don't know about Dick's Last Resort. If you've never visited this chain before, read on so you'll know what rules you should follow so you can get the most out of this bizarre yet hilarious dining experience.