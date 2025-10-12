Rules You Need To Know Before Eating At Dick's Last Resort
Having a reputation for bad customer service is enough to put most restaurants out of business, but this isn't the case for Dick's Last Resort. The brand has built its name by insulting its guests in all kinds of creative ways that keep them coming back for more. The chain is so beloved that many people plan birthdays and bachelorette parties there.
Even though you'll never get service with a smile at Dick's Last Resort, the general consensus is that the food is quite good. If you're ever in the mood for some classic American dishes in a sassy and lewd environment, this chain should be on your radar.
Aside from attending your own person roast, there's a lot that people don't know about Dick's Last Resort. If you've never visited this chain before, read on so you'll know what rules you should follow so you can get the most out of this bizarre yet hilarious dining experience.
Go into the experience ready to get roasted by your server
Many diners are aware of the antics that take place in Dick's Last Resort restaurants and love the chain for the chaos. However, there have been plenty of unsuspecting folks who have wandered inside hoping to have a casual dining experience and either cried or stormed out due to the rudeness of the employees. To have the best time at Dick's Last Resort, you need to prepare your body, mind, and soul for an onslaught of insults and even some physical comedy.
The most jarring tradition diners have to embrace before they get any food is wearing a large white paper hat that broadcasts a jab that the servers write. The waitstaff are trained to be bold without pushing boundaries too hard, but you should still prepare for the worst. Everyone is a target at Dick's Last Resort, including your kids. In one photo that the brand shared on Instagram, a woman is smiling while holding her young child. Her hat reads, "I should have swallowed," while his hat says, "They hide crack in my diaper."
While roasting an average Joe seems like a piece of cake, the staff at Dick's Last Resort is brave enough to insult celebrities, too. In a hilarious YouTube video, Eddie Hall, who is known as The Beast on "Game of Thrones," shared his own roast. His hat said, "My face isn't the only thing 'The Mountain' pummeled that night!!!"
Don't get aggressive or too rowdy
With such raunchy behavior being celebrated at all Dick's Last Resort locations, you may feel like this is one of the few public places where you can really let loose. While the chain's goal is to make people laugh and take a load off, you can't go too far. Every location may have slightly different tolerances based on who's currently working, but there are some basic guidelines you can follow to avoid causing a stir. Know when to stop drinking, avoid swearing, and keep your hands to yourself.
One Redditor left a comment in 2025 about his experience dining at Dick's Last Resort all the way back in the early '90s. Apparently, he got kicked out for being too lewd to his server. While he thought he was being funny, the team didn't appreciate it when he flashed a condom and told the server to go screw himself.
No one else has shared a similar experience that took place in more recent years. It's possible that modern teams let more things slide, but it's always better to err on the side of caution.
You can try to be cheeky, but don't expect your server to laugh
Several Dick's Last Resort employees have shared that diners tend to fall into three categories: the no-nonsense type, spectators, and those who want to dish it back. If you're in the last category, be mindful that there are limits.
If you don't know what it's like to work at Dick's Last Resort, you might be surprised to learn that there are boundaries. The servers go through extensive training to learn how to avoid taking cheap shots. They're also not allowed to pick apart things like religion or race. And while you're allowed to match your server's energy, focus on being clever rather than a jerk. Even if you come up with some hilarious zingers, don't expect any positive reinforcement from the staff. They also receive training to avoid laughing at diners. Instead, the go-to response is a blank stare and perhaps a disapproving head shake to make you feel like you're the only one there who's being inappropriate. Don't feel bad since it's part of the shtick.
If you do put up a fight, your server may be silly enough to punish you more. One Redditor who worked as a server shared a fond memory of starting a garbage fight. After one table full of adults kept throwing straw wrappers at her whenever she walked by, she built an army of children and encouraged them to go wild, throwing napkins and other garbage back at them.
If you die during Dick's Big Meat Challenge, you can't escape the bill
Do you have a huge appetite? Dick's Last Resort restaurants offer Dick's Big Meat Challenge, which is free if you can finish, but $79.99 if not. The spread includes two large steaks, a 12-inch wiener, a giant plate of nachos, a house salad, a double portion of mashed potatoes, and a double order of broccoli. The only rules are that you have one hour to demolish the mountain of food, and you can't get help from anyone else.
The chain knows that this challenge is essentially impossible, which is why the franchise includes a snarky footnote on the menu. It states that whoever you're dining with will be stuck with the bill if you die during the challenge. If you're brave enough to indulge in this feast, you may want to go alone so your friends or family members don't have to deal with the trauma of watching your stomach explode and also forking over $79.99 for the experience.
To make the challenge even more ludicrous, Dick's Last Resort has a giant high chair built for adults. The staff may whip it out for you to turn the challenge into a more amusing spectacle for the other diners, so it's no surprise that it reigns supreme in the lineup of restaurants that love embarrassing customers. If you ask nicely, you might be able to convince your waiter to spoon-feed you some mashed potatoes.
Your server cares about your well-being, so share any food allergies
Even though every employee you encounter at Dick's Last Resort comes across as a jerk, they're just putting on an act. The employees are regular people who care about your dining experience and safety, which is why it's crucial to be upfront about any allergies you have. The franchise includes a note about this on all menus and kindly requests that all guests inform their waiters before they place an order.
Like with any other restaurant that serves a wide variety of dishes, bear in mind that cross-contamination should always be a concern. Restaurants will strive to prepare dishes as carefully as possible, but you may want to avoid visiting establishments that use ingredients you might be allergic to. You may also want to call the restaurant if you have food allergies to see if your local chain can accommodate you.
While food allergies will always be treated with safety and respect, you may get teased if you express distaste for a particular ingredient. For example, if you hate tomatoes, you might come face-to-face with a plate full of tomatoes before receiving your actual order. You may be able to avoid extra scrutiny if you can pick the tomatoes off your burger quietly instead of highlighting your aversion when you order.
You'll need to book larger events ahead of time
If you and your loved ones have a raunchy sense of humor, you may get a kick out of hosting your next celebration at Dick's Last Resort. According to the company's website, they take care of the food, drinks, and PG-13 entertainment you'd expect from this chain, including helium-filled condoms for decoration. You can either fill out a form on their website, call, or email the sales director. Dick's Last Resort requires at least a 24-hour notice plus a deposit to get things rolling.
The standard pricing is $29.99 per guest (for a minimum of eight guests) with the option to add additional perks, such as bottles of champagne or White Claw buckets. The $29.99 rate includes appetizers, one entrée per person, a shot or dessert, and Dick's Last Resort merch. For birthdays, guests get dessert and a T-shirt, while bachelorette parties come with a special BJ shot in a souvenir glass and a T-shirt. It's worth noting that any Vegas shindigs will cost $10 more per person compared to all other locations. But for dinner and a show, we think it's totally worth it.
All cocktails are served in take-home cups, so don't leave yours behind
The alcoholic drinks at Dick's Last Resort aren't the cheapest, but the price does include the glass, which you can take home. The drinks served in 14-ounce mugs cost $18.99 with the option to order $14 refills. Boozy milkshakes will set you back $17.98 and then $13.99 for every refill. They also serve mega 45-ounce beverages that range from $32.99 to $41.99. The chain encourages sharing these drinks, but you can try to take one down all by yourself as long as you know your limits.
While the drink names on the menu are silly, such as Lil' Dick Margarita and Trashcan Punch, the chain uses quality ingredients. The fruit is always fresh, the alcohol is labeled as premium, and pure cane syrup is used instead of cheaper sweeteners. You can feel good about the prices because the serving sizes are generous, and a lot of care goes into crafting each beverage.
It's also good to know that one of the dessert options comes with take-home glassware as well. The brownie sundae is served in a souvenir bowl. You get a big fudgy brownie topped with an entire bar of chocolate melted on top, chocolate syrup, Heath bar crunch, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Even if you don't plan on drinking or ordering the brownie sundae, you can still get your hands on some merch at the shop.
If you bring kids, expect them to be plastic-wrapped to their chairs
We've all had our patience tested in public when kids have a meltdown. The proper thing to do is to quietly wait it out or offer to help the parents when it feels appropriate. At Dick's Last Resort, even the best-behaved children are treated like menaces. On the brand's social media pages, you can often find photos of young kids and teenagers strapped to their chairs with plastic wrap so they can't move. This is only a temporary form of imprisonment since the waitstaff are kind enough to let younger patrons eat their meals.
If you're questioning the sanity of parents who bring their kids to such a lewd place, you'll be relieved to know that the staff does tone things down depending on the age of the kids. One Redditor shared their dining experience at Dick's Last Resort, which included the waiter asking if the "brat" was able to read yet. When the answer was no, the waiter was able to fully let loose on the hat insults.
Kids of all ages are welcome at Dick's Last Resort, but just know that you won't be able to control the entire environment inside. Your party's hats may be less offensive, but guests at other nearby tables will still have wild insults on theirs.
Be prepared to have stuff thrown at you
Another trick that the waitstaff uses to up the awkwardness is throwing things at the customers. It's common for servers to carelessly toss straws and napkins onto the tables and sometimes directly at guests to get a laugh.
When your food is ready, they may toss the plates down haphazardly as well. They would never do this in a way that actually endangers guests, but it's possible to get hit with little chunks of airborne food if you're in the splash zone. The goal is to make diners feel like they're an inconvenience and that the waiter is rushing to get away from them.
One Redditor shared that their table wasn't ready to order yet, but they wanted some soda while they decided. The waiter came back with plastic cups and threw them at each guest's face. Once they were finally ready to order, the waiter ripped off a piece of the paper tablecloth and proceeded to scribble instead of writing down the orders. They also recall seeing that waiter hump the back of another guest's chair and described the entire experience as "awesome."
You may need to work for your drink orders
One reason why people enjoy going out to eat rather than ordering takeout is that they can enjoy a leisurely meal and have everything they need brought to them in real time. At Dick's Last Resort, you may not have this luxury. One customer shared on Reddit that their waiter refused to bring them anything to drink unless they twerked first. Another stated that their waiter pointed to the drink dispenser in the kitchen after throwing straws in everyone's faces and made the party get their own drinks the whole time.
Once you have your drinks, make sure you keep an eye out for any flying projectiles that might hit them. Someone else reported that their friend's drink spilled all over them because the waiter threw silverware wrapped in napkins all over the table, and the drink was a casualty. Despite how strange these experiences sound, everyone's tone is positive and nostalgic.
The Las Vegas location occasionally provides lap dances
Among many of its titles, Las Vegas is known as the buffet capital of America. However, it will never escape its reputation as the go-to destination for strippers, gambling, and other risqué activities. This is why the Dick's Last Resort location in Sin City can get away with cranking it up a notch.
However, don't go in there expecting to live out your T-Pain fantasy of falling in love with a stripper unless you have very specific tastes. Instead, you might come face-to-crotch with a guy affectionately known as Taco due to the large tattoo beneath his belly button that simply spells out TACO.
Taco is a man with a proud belly, a full beard, and long, curly locks. He's confident enough to wear a thong and whip his hair around as he gives guests lap dances and demands to get spanked. He can even thrust his rump hard enough to move the chair backward while you're sitting on it. If he's really into the lap dance, he'll spin his shirt around in the air and wrap it around you for a more intimate experience. Just be mindful if you're a man, because he may preface the dance with a warning that he'll kick your butt if he feels anything hard during the dance. You can have fun, but not too much fun.
Go to the bathroom before you visit if you don't want to be called out
Even though going to the bathroom several times a day is a normal human experience, most folks try to be discreet about their routines. If you're someone who feels that way, then make sure you go to the restroom before you enter Dick's Last Resort. If not, you run the risk of getting called out in front of the entire restaurant.
One Redditor shared that an employee grabbed a microphone and started discussing whether or not they were pooping. Although they felt embarrassed walking back to their table, they took it in stride and praised the chain for making the experience memorable. Apparently, their family members still reference that bathroom visit years later.
A wilder story that another Redditor shared involved a smell test to ensure they washed their hands with soap after leaving the bathroom. If you're somebody who thinks it's okay to skimp on handwashing, this is your sign to get into the habit before your visit. You never know if practices at Dick's Last Resort could start becoming normal in society.