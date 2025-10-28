This Is The Top Breakfast In The US, According To Report
Stop us if you've heard this before, but word on the street is breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Though that may merely be a slogan thought up by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg as a way to get you to eat more cereal, there's no denying that there are folks 'round the globe who take their morning meal very seriously. While the breakfast options in America are as diverse as our population, açaí stands out as the clear favorite.
Premiere Inn, a massive chain of budget hotels in the U.K., analyzed Google search data from countries around the world to learn what folks were eating for breakfast. While there are loads of tasty regional breakfasts hidden in America's nooks and crannies, it's the healthy South American fruit that most Americans seek out as their first bite of the day.
In 30 out of our 50 states, açaí bowls were the most searched for breakfast item. Made with a smoothie-like base of frozen açaí fruit and topped with any number of nut butters, fruits, coconut flakes, and crunchy toppers like granola or flaxseed, açaí bowls entered the American zeitgeist in the early 2000s. And as of 2023, the market for these healthy breakfast bowls has grown to over $1 billion dollars globally.
Have some açaí in the morning -- it's good for ya
Native to Brazil, the tart purple pulp that makes up the base of our beloved bowls come from the fruit of the açaí palm. It grows in the Amazon, where indigenous peoples have feasted on it for hundreds of years — even incorporating it into spiritual practices that center around longevity. After the fruit made its way to Brazil's more cosmopolitan cities via Brazilian Jiu Jitsu founder Carlos Gracie, açaí bowls became a breakfast staple in the surrounding beach communities. There, it quickly grew to be a favorite of American athletes in the area.
It first made it's way to Hawaii and California before spreading to every corner of the country. Today, stumbling upon an açaí bowl shop isn't uncommon — especially around the coasts. Some folks have adopted açaí bowls into their lives so completely that they make their own at home, either with frozen açaí that has been pre-blended and frozen or with açaí powder, like this at-home mango citrus açaí bowl recipe.
Considered a super food amongst those in the know, açaí is loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, fiber, and healthy fats. That said, it can also be beneficial for immunity, digestion, and brain health. The fruit is not only helpful in reducing inflammation, but it also sustains energy levels, making it a favorite amongst athletes.