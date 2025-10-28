This Is The Top Breakfast In The US, According To Report

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stop us if you've heard this before, but word on the street is breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Though that may merely be a slogan thought up by Dr. John Harvey Kellogg as a way to get you to eat more cereal, there's no denying that there are folks 'round the globe who take their morning meal very seriously. While the breakfast options in America are as diverse as our population, açaí stands out as the clear favorite.

Premiere Inn, a massive chain of budget hotels in the U.K., analyzed Google search data from countries around the world to learn what folks were eating for breakfast. While there are loads of tasty regional breakfasts hidden in America's nooks and crannies, it's the healthy South American fruit that most Americans seek out as their first bite of the day.

In 30 out of our 50 states, açaí bowls were the most searched for breakfast item. Made with a smoothie-like base of frozen açaí fruit and topped with any number of nut butters, fruits, coconut flakes, and crunchy toppers like granola or flaxseed, açaí bowls entered the American zeitgeist in the early 2000s. And as of 2023, the market for these healthy breakfast bowls has grown to over $1 billion dollars globally.