11 Mistakes To Avoid When Buying Cantaloupe

There's nothing quite like biting into a perfectly ripe cantaloupe. That sweet, juicy, almost floral flavor is where it's at. But we've all been there: standing in the produce aisle, staring at a mountain of melons, and wondering if we're about to bring home a good one or one that would have been best left at the store. That's why there are mistakes to avoid when picking cantaloupe.

Finding the freshest produce can feel like a total gamble. I know I've picked my fair share of duds, only to get home and realize I've made a crucial error in judgment. But as a food writer and recipe developer, food is my raison d'être, so over the years I've done my research and learned the telltale signs of a melon that's ripe but not past its best.

Picking a great cantaloupe isn't some mystical art form reserved for melon farmers or professional chefs. It's a skill you can totally master with a few simple tips and tricks. Once you've learned the ways, you'll never have to suffer through another bland breakfast or disappointing fruit salad. We're going to walk through the most common mistakes people make when buying cantaloupe, so you can confidently grab the best of the bunch every single time.