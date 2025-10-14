The Dramatic Fall Of Florida Oranges

For decades, Florida has been the state most associated with oranges, from the annual Orange Bowl — the second-oldest college football bowl game still played in the U.S. — to ad campaigns pushing Florida orange juice. For a while, it seemed like you couldn't get away from T.V. ads extolling the virtues of Florida oranges and orange juice, as if there was only one source that could satisfy the country's appetite for sweet citrus.

But everything changed when Y2K came about, challenging Florida's status as the orange capital of America. A confluence of extreme weather, expansive development, and citrus scourge has drastically reduced the output for Florida orange growers. All of it has led to a 25-year decline in crops and hamstrung the industry, leaving farmers who've staked their livelihoods on this formerly fertile sector twisting in the wind.

The details behind the rolling decline of Florida oranges provide an object lesson in how precarious farming can be in the 21st century. But despite the pile-on of unfavorable factors derailing this once-premium American fruit-growing region, there's hope that you'll still be find Florida oranges in red mesh bags, if leaders can agree that the juice is worth the squeeze.