The Easy Way To Get Double The Burger Toppings At McDonald's

When you consider that a burger at McDonald's cost just 15 cents in 1955 — a price that has multiplied by more than 20 times in the last seven decades — you can hardly blame people for wanting to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to fast food. Because the fare you grab from the drive-thru can be a hit or miss, folks have developed a slew of tricks to make sure they're getting hot and fresh sandwiches from McDonald's. However, there aren't many above-board ways to score more food. With a touch of ordering finesse, some thrifty-minded diners have discovered how to get extra toppings on their burgers without shelling out for them.

The key to loading up your McDonald's burger at no extra charge lies in knowing which toppings have upcharges in the point-of-sale system and which don't. If you're ordering online or at a self-service kiosk, you can easily see which toppings you can add for free and which will run up your bill. While you can typically double the vegetables on your sandwich without an upcharge, there are some exceptions. Asking for more shredded lettuce or slivered onions, for example, will cost you an additional 40 cents per serving, whether or not they already come on your burger. (Oddly enough, extra diced onions are free.) Ordering double cheese or bacon, on the other hand, will always cost you more — except in the case of a hamburger, where you can add on two half-pieces of bacon at no charge, per the McDonald's app.