Shoppers Take Note, The Sunday Schedule At Sam's Club Is About To Change

Sunday is the perfect day to go grocery shopping and stock up for the week, and Sam's Club has finally recognized this with a new update to its store hours. On October 9, the members-only warehouse club announced that starting this Sunday, October 12, its stores will now have extended hours.

With the new schedule, shoppers can now enjoy a full 12-hour window to visit Sam's Club on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're a Plus member, you'll have early morning access from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while regular members will be able to enter at 9 a.m. Previously, most Sam's Club locations were only open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members can use the extra time to shop the best deals at Sam's Club this October.

Why the change? Steven Zapata, the director of corporate communications at Sam's Club, told USA Today that the change is in response to member feedback that asked for more time to shop on Sundays.