Shoppers Take Note, The Sunday Schedule At Sam's Club Is About To Change
Sunday is the perfect day to go grocery shopping and stock up for the week, and Sam's Club has finally recognized this with a new update to its store hours. On October 9, the members-only warehouse club announced that starting this Sunday, October 12, its stores will now have extended hours.
With the new schedule, shoppers can now enjoy a full 12-hour window to visit Sam's Club on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you're a Plus member, you'll have early morning access from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., while regular members will be able to enter at 9 a.m. Previously, most Sam's Club locations were only open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members can use the extra time to shop the best deals at Sam's Club this October.
Why the change? Steven Zapata, the director of corporate communications at Sam's Club, told USA Today that the change is in response to member feedback that asked for more time to shop on Sundays.
Other recent updates at Sam's Club
This year, Sam's Club has taken a few steps to remain competitive with other big-box stores and warehouse retailers. (If you're curious, we share our thoughts on where Sam's Club lands compared to Costco.) Some of the biggest changes at Sam's Club in 2025 include incorporating AI tools into checkout, designing more showroom-style spaces within the store, and planning to open 15 new locations every year from here on out.
If you were happy to hear about the extended hours at the warehouse club on Sundays, there's more good news. Sam's Club is also extending its curbside pickup service, starting at 7 a.m. for early morning deliveries, and its fuel stations will open as early as 6 a.m. In addition, holiday hours at the retailer will now offer a little more flexibility, with Sam's Club staying open until 8 p.m. (instead of 6 p.m.) on Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day, and New Year's Eve but still closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. As the new hours roll out, members should check their local store location to confirm the times.