The Best Sam's Club Deals You Won't Want To Miss In October 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a few things first-time shoppers at Sam's Club should keep in mind when visiting the store. For instance, the retailer offers fully stocked bakery and meat departments and excels where shopping convenience is concerned thanks to the Scan and Go option. In addition to the savings one enjoys when purchasing groceries and household goods in bulk, Sam's Club also offers many deals and discounts to its customers. The warehouse retail chain provides upfront savings to new members with discounts that can reduce the usual $50 annual fee by half (the chain also offers a Plus membership for $110 per year).
The store also offers frequent deals and discounts on all types of items, including name brand goods and store-exclusive products. We put together some of the best deals for October, and our list includes snacks, Halloween goodies, and convenient (yet tasty) frozen foods. While you're bound to find some great deals at your local Sam's Club, keep in mind that the prices quoted here can vary from store to store, much like the availability of items. It's also worth noting that non-members can shop at the Sam's Club website, but you will be charged a 10% fee and won't be able to make purchases inside the warehouse.
Member's Mark Original Fried Pork Rinds
Sam's Club offers a 16-ounce container of Member's Mark Original Fried Pork Rinds for just $6.28 until October 20. One reviewer featured on the website wrote, "Love these keto/low carb snacks as a way to satisfy a savory craving." Pork rinds have some surprising nutritional benefits (when eaten in moderation) since the snack contains lots of protein and no carbohydrates.
Mars Halloween Variety Pack Candy
Whether you're hosting trick-or-treaters, planning a spooky gathering, or just want a sweet snack for yourself, Sam's Club has some great deals on Halloween candy. Shoppers can snag the Mars Halloween Variety Pack Candy, with 185 mini and fun size treats, for $21.98. This deal is good through October 31.
Hot Pockets Ham and Cheese Sandwiches
Hot Pockets are a '90s food trend that will seemingly never die, much to the delight of fans. You can keep your freezer stocked thanks to Sam's Club, which currently features a fantastic deal on Hot Pockets Ham and Cheese Sandwiches. Until October 5, 20-count packs will retail for $13.88, down from the usual price of $15.88.
MiLa Beef Pho Soup Dumplings
There's no need to sacrifice flavor for convenience with MiLa Beef Pho Soup Dumplings at your disposal. These frozen dumplings can be pan-fried or steamed, and both preparations take mere minutes. Until October 13, shoppers can pick up a 31-count bag at Sam's Club for $12.96.
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Tortilla Chips is a classic snack in a tempting flavor. In fact, we described it as "a delightful and a welcome diversion from the typical flavor profile that Doritos puts out," in our ranking of every Doritos flavor from worst to best. Retailing for $3.98 at Sam's Club, shoppers can enjoy a discount until October 7.
Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites
Proving that Aldi doesn't have a monopoly on 'red bag' chicken, Member's Mark Southern Style Chicken Bites come in a can't-miss red bag of their own. Normally priced at $16.98, this product (which is favorably compared to Chick-fil-A nuggets by reviewers) will be available for just $13.97 at Sam's Club until October 6.
Gorton's Golden Crispy Panko Fish Fillets
In a Mashed poll ranking the food brand with the best frozen fish sticks, 35.93% of respondents highlighted Gorton's as being the tastiest. Gorton's Golden Crispy Panko Fish Fillets, which come in a 28-count bag, is now available at Sam's Club for $11.86 (until October 12). That's two dollars off the usual price!
Tru Fru Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate
Bananas and peanut butter are a winning food combination (just ask Elvis Presley), but the snack gets even tastier with chocolate in the mix. That's why we're so intrigued by Tru Fru Bananas in Peanut Butter & Milk Chocolate, a frozen snack that will run you $9.48 (normally $11.48) at Sam's Club. This discount is only good until October 12, so shoppers should act fast.