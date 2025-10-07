The Best Sam's Club Deals You Won't Want To Miss In October 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a few things first-time shoppers at Sam's Club should keep in mind when visiting the store. For instance, the retailer offers fully stocked bakery and meat departments and excels where shopping convenience is concerned thanks to the Scan and Go option. In addition to the savings one enjoys when purchasing groceries and household goods in bulk, Sam's Club also offers many deals and discounts to its customers. The warehouse retail chain provides upfront savings to new members with discounts that can reduce the usual $50 annual fee by half (the chain also offers a Plus membership for $110 per year).

The store also offers frequent deals and discounts on all types of items, including name brand goods and store-exclusive products. We put together some of the best deals for October, and our list includes snacks, Halloween goodies, and convenient (yet tasty) frozen foods. While you're bound to find some great deals at your local Sam's Club, keep in mind that the prices quoted here can vary from store to store, much like the availability of items. It's also worth noting that non-members can shop at the Sam's Club website, but you will be charged a 10% fee and won't be able to make purchases inside the warehouse.