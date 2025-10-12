The Biggest Trader Joe's Food Recalls Of 2025

From the overly complimentary staff to the often-hectic shopping environment, Trader Joe's is quite distinct from other grocery stores. Many of the chain's products have even developed cult-like followings, with the easy Mandarin Orange Chicken and sweet treats like the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups continuously held in high regard by fans. While the love for Trader Joe's is undeniable, the store has experienced its share of challenges in the past. Like many grocery chains, Trader Joe's features private label items, which are goods manufactured by third parties exclusively for retailers. While these products are developed with quality and safety in mind, the store has experienced several recalls involving its beloved items.

Trader Joe's initiated a few recalls and product advisories in 2025, and we put together a list of the biggest recalls to hit the store this year. Problems ranged from packaging defects to undeclared allergens on ingredient labels, and these issues affected canned tuna, sparkling water, and dressing sold at the store. Keep in mind that product recalls are common among most retailers these days due to the sheer volume of items manufactured. And thankfully, none of T.J.'s recalls featured here were reported to have caused customer illness or injury.