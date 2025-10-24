From Civil War To Modern Day: Illinois' Oldest Restaurant Continues To Serve Delicious Comfort Food
A veritable foodie paradise, the Chicago area is overflowing with bucket list restaurants hailed by cosmopolitan critics. But if you're looking for a real taste of Illinois history, you'll have to travel a bit further out to the suburbs of Long Grove, where the state's oldest eatery is still in operation. Enter: The Village Tavern. Established in 1847 in what was primarily a German pioneer town, the watering hole has been serving up hearty comfort food and pub grub since before the Civil War, and today remains a favorite of visitors and locals alike.
True to its roots, the Village Tavern specializes in classic German fare, with dishes like pork schnitzel, veal bratwurst, thuringer sausage, sauerkraut, and German potato salad all among its menu staples. But it's also beloved for its distinctly Midwesternized versions of Deutschland traditions, from its famous fish fry to its broasted chicken platter, both served with bread, fries, and coleslaw. Beyond that, guests can also indulge in a lineup of burgers and sandwiches, including a fan-favorite patty melt and Reuben, as well as typical bar apps like chicken wings and onion rings.
At the nearly 180-year-old locale, food isn't the only thing upholding its heritage. Its wood-accented interiors are dotted with charming vintage touches, including decor that nods to the building's former life as a wagon wheel shop. Of course, the star of the show is no doubt its 35-foot mahogany "President's Bar," a grand antique that survived the McCormick Place expo fire of 1967.
180 years later, the Village Tavern still impresses guests
Considering the modern challenges of the restaurant industry, the fact that the Village Tavern has remained in operation for over a century and a half is certainly a testament to its quality.
The longstanding Long Grove eatery has changed hands only four times during its tenure, most recently in 2023 when the Ullriches, who ran it as a family operation for more than 60 years, sold it to present owners, the Jarvis family. As daughter Nicole Jarvis told What Now Chicago, their goal was to maintain the restaurant's legacy, while adding some fresh flair of their own. "We don't really want to change much to the food menu but rather add items to it ... My husband is from New Mexico so we have talked about adding a hatch green chilli burger during harvest season," she explained.
According to Yelp user Kim C., the Jarvises have done a great job with the transition: "I was a bit worried when I heard The Tav was under new ownership, but I was pleasantly surprised at how much it hasn't changed ... The fish was crispy and delicious. The coleslaw tastes the same as it has for the last 40 years. Friendly faces, albeit new but still the same welcoming feeling that has always been there." Even with new(ish) owners, the pub is an Illinois institution — and one that keeps guests coming back, decade after decade.