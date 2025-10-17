The Biggest Cooking Mistakes That Ruin A Perfect Ribeye Steak

When you are at your local butcher or grocery store staring at all the steak options, you may think that all the steaks will taste the same. But despite coming from the same animal, each cut of beef can vary in taste. When selecting your ribeye to cook at home, you'll want to look for a steak with lots of marbling. The well-distributed fat is what makes this cut of meat so delicious (and popular).

During cooking, the fat will render and impart lots of flavor while crisping up the exterior. Even if you are avoiding fatty meat for health concerns, you may be disappointed to find that a leaner ribeye cut just doesn't taste as good.

A thicker cut also helps you to avoid overcooking the steak on the grill, which can happen with thinner cuts of meat. "A thick cut allows for control and for the fire to infuse more flavor. It also gives a little room for error," Joy Beber, Executive Chef and co-owner of Joy Cafe in Atlanta, told Mashed. So you can rest assured that the likelihood of your steak getting overcooked is a bit slimmer if you opt for that super marbled ribeye.