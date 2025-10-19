Old-School Potato Dishes You Rarely See Anymore

Who doesn't love a potato? Roasted, baked, fried, mashed — you probably have your favorite ways to cook them. But before you dig out your go-to scalloped potato recipe or have yet another side of french fries, you might want to learn more about some old-school potato dishes that you rarely see anymore.

Some of them have fallen out of favor due to changing tastes or because they were too fussy and time-consuming for everyday dinners, but many simply faded away amongst all the many options out there. For instance, there's no real reason why Lyonnaise potatoes are less popular than other fried potatoes — that's just the way it worked out. Whether you're interested in food history or want to make some old-school dishes, you might want to learn more about these ones.

These vintage potato recipes aren't all that popular these days, but that doesn't mean they should be totally lost to time. Some of them absolutely deserve a comeback — and you might be the one to make them a thing again. Maybe it's time to dig out your grandparents' cookbooks and give them a whirl.