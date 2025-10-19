The Unexpected Texas Roadhouse Food That Employees Recommend
Texas Roadhouse is best known for all things steak. In fact, in Mashed's 2023 survey of fan favorite chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse won by a landslide. However, while the chain's steak is nothing to scoff at, it's worth noting that the franchise is no one-trick pony when it comes to cuisine. One thing Texas Roadhouse employees wish patrons knew is that the seafood deserves just as much attention.
Steakhouse chain surf and turf options are a much-beloved tradition, and Texas Roadhouse delivers in this respect. You can snag yourself a sirloin or ribeye steak served with a skewer of shrimp smothered in lemon garlic butter. However, Texas Roadhouse's menu contains a section called Dockside Favorites, which features grilled salmon and breaded catfish entrees. But can a steakhouse really deliver when it comes to foods slightly outside its wheelhouse?
According to frequent diners and employees, the answer is an emphatic, "Yes!" Shrimp is a major favorite of patrons. The catfish also finds a passionate fanbase among Roadhouse aficionados and employees alike. One Facebook review of the restaurant on the Stillwater Community Page even said, "I just don't understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at [Texas Roadhouse]."
Why do Texas Roadhouse employees recommend the seafood?
Diners will want to give Roadhouse's seafood a try because it's surprisingly good. On Reddit, one former Texas Roadhouse employee encouraged customers to give their seafood a try. One dish that stood out in particular was the catfish. They noted, "I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, but our catfish is so good."
The poster also enjoyed Texas Roadhouse's grilled salmon. They admitted to being pretty picky when it comes to their salmon, and were pleased to find their employer's version lived up to their standards. Another employee on Reddit gave the salmon additional high praise, calling it, "Fantastic." This is good news for anyone who tries to opt for nutritious fare while dining out, given that salmon is an excellent source of Omega-3 fatty acids, which are amazing for heart health.
It's not just employees who praise Texas Roadhouse's seafood prowess, either. Diners are equally impressed, especially when it comes to the shrimp. Often served alongside a thick, juicy steak and smothered in garlic butter, the shrimp is well worth sampling if you ever find yourself at a Texas Roadhouse.