The Unexpected Texas Roadhouse Food That Employees Recommend

Texas Roadhouse is best known for all things steak. In fact, in Mashed's 2023 survey of fan favorite chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse won by a landslide. However, while the chain's steak is nothing to scoff at, it's worth noting that the franchise is no one-trick pony when it comes to cuisine. One thing Texas Roadhouse employees wish patrons knew is that the seafood deserves just as much attention.

Steakhouse chain surf and turf options are a much-beloved tradition, and Texas Roadhouse delivers in this respect. You can snag yourself a sirloin or ribeye steak served with a skewer of shrimp smothered in lemon garlic butter. However, Texas Roadhouse's menu contains a section called Dockside Favorites, which features grilled salmon and breaded catfish entrees. But can a steakhouse really deliver when it comes to foods slightly outside its wheelhouse?

According to frequent diners and employees, the answer is an emphatic, "Yes!" Shrimp is a major favorite of patrons. The catfish also finds a passionate fanbase among Roadhouse aficionados and employees alike. One Facebook review of the restaurant on the Stillwater Community Page even said, "I just don't understand why anyone would eat fried catfish anywhere but at [Texas Roadhouse]."