Vintage Cakes That Are Still Popular Today

For many folks who baked at home with parents or grandparents, their first real baking memory is of a pound cake. Not a fancy, frosted creation, but just a simple wholesome loaf cake. It's so simple, but that unmistakable aroma of butter, sugar, and vanilla is pure comfort. In a world of elaborate bakes, a basic pound cake recipe is unfussy in the most fantastic way.

The pound cake gets its name from its original recipe, a straightforward formula from the 1700s that was easy to remember: a pound of flour, a pound of butter, a pound of sugar, and a pound of eggs. Though people have made tweaks to their own versions of the recipe over the years, the classic is still as good today as it was back then. It's dense, rich, and moist, with a tight, buttery crumb and a perfectly browned crust.

So why is this centuries-old cake still a go-to? Because it's one the most versatile cakes in the baker's arsenal. It's the perfect blank canvas. You can serve a slice on its own with a cup of tea, top it with fresh berries and whipped cream for an elegant dessert, or slather it in a tangy lemon glaze. You can even toast thick slices and serve them with butter for breakfast, like banana bread. While some modern recipes have additions like sour cream or lemon zest for a lighter texture and brighter flavor, or chocolate frosting for richness, the essence of the cake remains.