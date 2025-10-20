The Property Brothers' Appliance Tip That Will Declutter Your Kitchen Counters
In a jam-packed kitchen cluttered with appliances and gadgets, the only solutions that might seem feasible are getting rid of stuff or getting a bigger space. Neither are ideal — but with some crafty thinking, there's a reasonable middle ground. The Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, have remodeled countless kitchens on TV and are quite consistent with their ideology behind appliances (like only using induction stovetops). However, one of their go-to moves might go unnoticed: Moving the microwave off the counter and into a drawer.
A microwave can be bulky and take up valuable counter space. Some people might not even use it that often, so it doesn't need to be out all the time. Still, when you want to heat up food in a minute, it's nice to have it nearby. The Property Brothers have found that the perfect spot for this appliance is below the countertop, rather than on top of it. A microwave drawer is an appliance that takes the place of one or two drawers, depending on the existing size. It's larger than the average stand-alone microwave, and fits easily into existing cabinetry. These special appliances have a sleek design and are still accessible whenever needed — they're just out of sight.
If you want to declutter without a full remodel or purge of appliances, this is a good place to start. A microwave drawer can create the illusion of more room in a tiny galley kitchen or one without an open layout. Plus, this frees up more prep space, which is often not available in the smallest of kitchens. But when it's tucked away, you'll still need to remember to clean the microwave like you would with the standard model.
What to know before installing a microwave drawer
If you're thinking of upgrading to a microwave drawer, there are costs and installation to consider. It's important to measure the space you have available before purchasing the appliance. Many models are 24 or 30 inches wide, and you'll need to remove one or two drawers from a base cabinet to fit the microwave unit. The built-in appliances slide out just like the drawers they replace and can also be tucked into kitchen islands.
While microwave drawers come with an installation guide, an electrician may be required to run wiring into the cavity, especially if there isn't an outlet nearby. Once you have your space and wiring ready, installing your new microwave should be a piece of cake; in an interview with Architectural Digest, Jonathan Scott described drawer-style microwaves as "pretty plug-and-play."
Cost is going to be the biggest con for microwave drawers, as they are more expensive than a standard microwave. Prices vary by brand and features, but expect to find microwave drawers from top kitchen brands like KitchenAid. Entry-level drawer models start around $1,000, but premium models with smart settings, sleek designs, sensor cooking, air fryer settings, and hidden control panels can reach $2,000+.