The Property Brothers' Appliance Tip That Will Declutter Your Kitchen Counters

In a jam-packed kitchen cluttered with appliances and gadgets, the only solutions that might seem feasible are getting rid of stuff or getting a bigger space. Neither are ideal — but with some crafty thinking, there's a reasonable middle ground. The Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott, have remodeled countless kitchens on TV and are quite consistent with their ideology behind appliances (like only using induction stovetops). However, one of their go-to moves might go unnoticed: Moving the microwave off the counter and into a drawer.

A microwave can be bulky and take up valuable counter space. Some people might not even use it that often, so it doesn't need to be out all the time. Still, when you want to heat up food in a minute, it's nice to have it nearby. The Property Brothers have found that the perfect spot for this appliance is below the countertop, rather than on top of it. A microwave drawer is an appliance that takes the place of one or two drawers, depending on the existing size. It's larger than the average stand-alone microwave, and fits easily into existing cabinetry. These special appliances have a sleek design and are still accessible whenever needed — they're just out of sight.

If you want to declutter without a full remodel or purge of appliances, this is a good place to start. A microwave drawer can create the illusion of more room in a tiny galley kitchen or one without an open layout. Plus, this frees up more prep space, which is often not available in the smallest of kitchens. But when it's tucked away, you'll still need to remember to clean the microwave like you would with the standard model.