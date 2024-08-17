8 Best And 4 Worst Canned Foods To Always Buy At Dollar Tree
If buying groceries at Dollar Tree sounds a little off to you, you aren't alone. After all, Dollar Tree probably isn't the first place most of us think of when it comes to groceries, and canned foods are no different. With that said, Dollar Tree has a wide variety of canned food options available both in-store and online that might actually be worth buying if you do your research. But don't worry; we've already taken care of that for you.
We're diving deep into the world of canned food at Dollar Tree to reveal to you some of the best and worst buys it has to offer. We've done price comparisons, scanned reviews, and checked nutrition facts when relevant to give you a general idea of which canned food items are great grabs, and which you'd be better off skipping. Join us as we reveal the 8 best and 4 worst canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree.
Worst: Hunt's Premium Traditional Pasta Sauce
Hunt's Premium Traditional Pasta Sauce isn't only available at Dollar Tree, but is cheaper there than both Target and Walmart at the time of publication. Priced at $1.25 (yes, it's true that Dollar Tree has raised its prices), this can of tomato sauce beats Target's $1.49 can and Walmart's $1.34 can. In case you're wondering, each Hunt's canned pasta sauce variety contains 24 ounces worth of sauce, which is more than the traditional 15-ounce cans of tomato sauce you've probably seen hanging out on market shelves that are similarly (or more expensively) priced.
Interestingly, even with pricing this low, we still consider Hunt's Premium Traditional Pasta Sauce one of the "worst" canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree. Though the price tag is awesome, the taste isn't. According to reviews, people suspect that Hunt's has changed its recipe, causing folks to walk away from this once-popular grab sorely disappointed. Described as "slimy" and "gooey," patrons are begging Hunt's manufacturers to change the pasta sauce back to how it once was. So, while this pasta sauce is certainly a bargain find at Dollar Tree, the taste and general quality may not make it worth the purchase.
Best: Libby Sliced Peaches in Heavy Syrup
Libby's Sliced Peaches in Heavy Syrup is one of the unhealthiest types of canned fruit on the market, but if you're looking for a treat or something to use in a dessert recipe, this might fit the bill. Found at Dollar Tree, you can snag this 15.2-ounce can of fruit for only $1.25. Other brands selling high-quality canned fruit at various grocers also exist, but this exact brand can be hard to find, especially for a good price.
At Walmart, you can buy a single can of Libby's Peaches in Heavy Syrup, but you may have to pay $8.99 for it at the time of publication. And while you can totally grab a cheaper version of canned peaches like Del Monte Yellow Cling Peaches in Heavy Syrup instead, it's still more expensive, priced at $2.44 in our area. With all things considered, you may be better off grabbing a can of Libby's Sliced Peaches in Heavy Syrup at Dollar Tree when you can; according to fans, Libby's peaches are high-quality, delicious, and, best of all, affordably priced.
Worst: Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken in Water
Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken in Water was a tricky one to place in terms of "best" or "worst" because it is a little of both. Starting with its positive attributes, Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken in Water is a decent quality chicken. According to reviewers, the canned chicken tastes similar to other brands, including Valley Fresh and Swanson. People also rave about how it performs in a variety of recipes they've tried it in, including as a salad topper, as a part of chicken a la king, avocado chicken salad, and more.
And while Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken in Water tastes good and is a convenient buy, it isn't the best for your buck, which is why it has stands as one of the "worst" buys you can get at Dollar Tree. The Great Value brand shredded chicken in a can at Walmart comes in a 5-ounce can for only $1.18 when not on sale. Unfortunately, you'll get the Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken from Dollar Tree at only 4.5 ounces and for $1.25 at that. No, it isn't a huge price difference, and which of the two your taste buds will prefer is unknown. Still, it's worth noting that if you're looking for the very best deal when it comes to buying canned chicken, Crider Deluxe Canned White Chicken from Dollar Tree isn't the best bargain out there.
Best: Campbell's Kitchen Classics Beef Barley Soup
Campbell's Kitchen Classics Beef Barley Soup is a tough find. We've scoped it out at places like Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Big Lots, but when it comes to traditional markets, this soup seems virtually non-existent. If you do happen to spot Campbell's Kitchen Classics Beef Barley Soup, we say give it a go — especially if you love deliciously savory beef soup. According to reviews, this cheaply priced Dollar Tree grab is super flavorful. Packed with meat, veggies, and barley, it's an easy meal to throw together when you're on the go or need a quick lunch. Moreover, Dollar Tree allows you to purchase 12 of these cans for $15 at which point you can choose to pick them up in-store or have them shipped straight to your door.
Note also that there are other versions of these Campbell's Kitchen Classic soups available at Dollar Tree. Consider checking out the Chicken Noodle Soup, Loaded Potato Soup, and Hearty Ham and Bean Soup varieties. From what the reviews indicate, all of them are worth trying, and since these are rare finds in markets in general, you might wish to stock up when you see them.
Worst: Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli
Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli probably reminds you of your childhood, but if you're snagging this can in hopes of pursuing a trip down memory lane, you may wish to reconsider. There are two reasons we'd recommend you skip on this nostalgic grab: price and quality. In terms of price, expect to get Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli cheaper at Walmart where it is often sold for $1.18 (or even less when on sale) instead of the $1.25 you'll find it for at Dollar Tree. But that's not all.
Though you may remember Chef Boyardee Beef Ravioli tasting delicious as a kid, the tide has turned and now most people are turning their noses up at this once beloved canned ravioli meal. Reviewers insist that the original sauce recipe has somehow changed and now features a runny and tasteless version of what once was. Given the pricing and negative reviews, this is one to skip when it comes to canned food to always buy at Dollar Tree.
Best: California Farms Evaporated Milk
Carnation Evaporated Milk might be the gold standard, but according to Dollar Tree enthusiasts, California Farms Evaporated Milk is just as good. Like most other canned foods on the list, California Farms Evaporated Milk costs $1.25 and comes in a 12-ounce can. Patrons not only deem it high-quality but also love its versatility, claiming that it adds richness to just about any recipe calling for milk. We can also attest that high-quality evaporated milk can make a restaurant-worthy cheese dip, so that alone justifies its purchase, doesn't it?
In terms of pricing, expect California Farms Evaporated Milk to run cheaper than a Carnation Evaporated Milk can of the same size. For a 12-ounce can of Carnation Evaporated Milk at Walmart, you'll pay around $1.72. Thus, with prices as low as $1.25 with similar taste and performance, California Farms Evaporated Milk is definitely one of the best canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree.
Worst: Armour Original Vienna Sausages
Vienna sausages might not be everyone's pick, but for those who love them, Dollar Tree might not be the most cost-effective place to purchase them from. Armour Original Vienna Sausages are sold in 4.6-ounce cans at Dollar Tree and, surprisingly, cost only $0.89 rather than the $1.25 the store typically charges. We aren't sure if this price would reflect the same in physical stores, but according to what's listed online, this is its normal rate. You'll want to note that while this is indeed a low price, it isn't quite as low as Walmart's, especially when buying in bulk. You can find a can of Armour Original Vienna Sausages at Walmart for $0.98, along with more variety when it comes to Vienna sausages, including Chicken, Bourbon BBQ, and Hot & Spicy flavors.
Vienna Sausages purchased in bulk at Walmart tend to go for $8.76 per 12 cans at the time of publication, which makes each can 73 cents. It's also important to consider that if shopping for Vienna Sausages at Dollar Tree online, you'll need to get a lot of them in order to place an order; at the time of publication, 48 cans was the lowest quantity of cans you'd be able to purchase when ordering from the store's website.
Best: Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup
Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup is a good buy at Dollar Tree for several reasons. Not only is it cheap when compared to other retailers that also sell this soup brand, but it's tasty, too. Reviews claim that the soup tastes awesome as is, and people especially love the fact that it's just about as healthy as it claims. Yes, there are a few additives mentioned on the ingredients label, and no, it isn't the lowest sodium food available. Still, as canned soup fans know, 390 milligrams of sodium per serving is quite a feat, as other canned soup brands often have close to double this amount per serving (or more). What's more is that the soup is low in fat at only 2 grams and only contains only 90 calories per serving at that.
As far as pricing goes, expect competitors to charge about $2.25 for Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup with the same amount per can, which is obviously a far cry from the $1.25 you'll pay for it at Dollar Tree. Thus, if you see Healthy Choice Chicken Noodle Soup at your local Dollar Tree, be sure to pick it up; you may not find a soup this low in sodium, fat, and calories for the same low price elsewhere.
Best: Green Giant Mixed Vegetable Blend
The Green Giant Vegetable Blend is another brand name we encourage you to grab if you run across it on Dollar Tree shelves. This canned food comes full of yummy and nutritious veggies including corn, lima beans, sweet peas, green beans, and carrots. Priced at only $1.25, you can snag this can on a one-at-a-time basis or order it in quantities of 12 to 60 on Dollar Tree's website. According to reviews, this is a great buy when it comes to the overall quality of the vegetables contained within, and most enjoy the taste. One reviewer even likens this brand of mixed vegetables to Del Monte, but in their opinion, the flavor is even better.
So, how does the pricing compare to other stores selling the same brand? Honestly, we found it hard to find this specific Green Giant Vegetable Blend, and when we did, it was on Amazon. The pricing we found was $38.75 for a pack of 12, meaning each can would cost around $3.22. And while this isn't a terrible buy, Dollar Tree definitely undercuts it by charging the usual $1.25 per can. Yes, Amazon may be more convenient in terms of quick delivery, but if you want to save more money, it might be best to always buy Green Giant Mixed Vegetable Blend at Dollar Tree.
Best: Goya Black Beans
You've likely seen Goya beans sitting on shelves at your local grocer, but are they worth buying? Factors like ingredients, flavor, nutrition, and quality suggest so. Patrons gush over the Goya Black Beans available at traditional supermarkets and Dollar Tree locations alike. Reviewers state that Goya beans are softer than some other lesser-quality brands and pack plenty of flavor. They also state that entrées made with these beans almost always tend to turn out better. Goya Black Beans are also minimal in terms of ingredients, with only beans, water, and salt listed.
So, how do Goya Black Beans fare in terms of pricing? When it comes to grabbing them from Dollar Tree, you can typically expect to find them cheaper than you would find them at your local grocery store. In our area, Goya Black Beans were priced at $1.54 per 15.5-ounce can at Walmart versus the $1.25 you'd pay for the same-sized product at Dollar Tree. Thus, with both quality and pricing considered, Goya Black Beans are a sweet Dollar Tree deal you might not want to pass up.
Best: Prego Classic Alfredo Sauce
Yes, Dollar Tree sells Prego Classic Alfredo Sauce, and yes, it comes in a can. Despite any potential reservations you may have about buying canned Alfredo sauce, allow us to reassure you that purchasing it this way will save you money in the end and, according to reviews, will taste just as good as it would have if you bought it traditionally jarred.
Dollar Tree's Prego Classic Alfredo Sauce comes in a 14.5-ounce can for only $1.25. Kroger's jarred Prego Alfredo Sauce also comes in a 14.5-ounce size, but it's more expensive at $2.79 per jar. One thing to note about the difference between the two is that the Prego Alfredo sauce sold by Dollar Tree appears to be an older recipe than the one sold at Kroger. And though it gets great reviews from people who have tried it, it is quite possible that you'll enjoy the newer recipe sold at Kroger more than the one sold at Dollar Tree. We'll leave that up to you, but know that buying the Alfredo sauce sold at Dollar Tree will save you quite a bit, especially if you use pre-made Alfredo sauce often.
Best: Mother's Maid Cherry Pie Filling
Mother's Maid Cherry Pie Filling has nothing short of amazing reviews on Dollar Tree's website. This meagerly priced canned food packs plenty of delicious fruit smothered in a sweet and decadent sauce, making it the perfect base for your next mini cherry pie or an easy topper for ice cream. One reviewer was so impressed with this Dollar Tree find that she referred to it as the best cherry pie filling she's had in decades. Given all of its accolades, it is worth mentioning that you can order cases of 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 of this filling on Dollar Tree's website.
Although this is a good price for the taste and quality of this canned pie filling, the can is smaller in comparison to other pie fillings available on the market. At Walmart, most canned pie fillings come in sizes of 21 ounces or greater. Because of this, it's worth noting that Mother's Maid Cherry Pie Filling comes with less, at only 15 ounces. Even so, Mother's Maid Cherry Pie Filling runs about 8 cents per ounce, while the generic Great Value cherry pie filling sold at Walmart costs 14 cents per ounce. Thus, no matter how you slice it, Mother's Maid Cherry Pie Filling easily qualifies as one the best and most affordable canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree.
Methodology
The 8 best and 4 worst canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree were determined by scanning reviews, nutrition facts (when applicable), and pricing in comparison to grocery store retailers. Please note that price comparisons may vary by store and location and that not all Dollar Tree locations may carry the specific canned foods items mentioned in this article.