If buying groceries at Dollar Tree sounds a little off to you, you aren't alone. After all, Dollar Tree probably isn't the first place most of us think of when it comes to groceries, and canned foods are no different. With that said, Dollar Tree has a wide variety of canned food options available both in-store and online that might actually be worth buying if you do your research. But don't worry; we've already taken care of that for you.

We're diving deep into the world of canned food at Dollar Tree to reveal to you some of the best and worst buys it has to offer. We've done price comparisons, scanned reviews, and checked nutrition facts when relevant to give you a general idea of which canned food items are great grabs, and which you'd be better off skipping. Join us as we reveal the 8 best and 4 worst canned foods to always buy at Dollar Tree.