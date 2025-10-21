This Is Definitely The Best Apple Cider Brand To Buy This Fall

During the months of pumpkin spice this and apple cinnamon that, it's only natural to indulge in the season's delights. 'Tis the fruits of our labor, after all! When it comes to something as ingrained in human society as apple cider (people have been sipping on fermented cider for thousands of years, you know), it can almost feel as though the ability to sniff out the good stuff is in our DNA. But if you'd really rather someone else do the tasting leg work so you don't have to, we went ahead and ranked 13 grocery store apple ciders from worst to best. On the list were instant apple cider powders (which we called out for being the most subpar of the lot), sparkling cider from Trader Joe's, and everything in between. But the one that stood out as the clear winner came from the Ohio Cider Company.

Apple cider is made with unfiltered apple juice and, oftentimes, a house blend of spices for added flavor. Some iterations we tried were a bit too sweet while others were just missing that je ne sais quoi quality that makes a truly good cup of cider taste like coming home. The Ohio Cider Company's version ticked all boxes.

Easily found at Walmart Stores across the nation between the months of September and April, The Ohio Cider Company's apple cider is made by Fresh Forward, a cooperative of independent famers based in the Great Lakes region. While its offerings include ciders made from Honeycrisp and Gala apple varieties, as well as salted caramel and pumpkin spice flavored versions, it was the original blend that stole our hearts as it toed the line between crisp and boldly flavored.