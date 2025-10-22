Who Makes Walmart Great Value Brand Milk?

In the face of ever-rising food prices, shopping for store-brand items is a smart way to save some money — often, without having to sacrifice quality. Take Walmart's Great Value brand, for instance, which is among consumers' top-rated private grocery labels. Despite the small price tag that accompanies the name, there are quite a few big brands hiding behind the Great Value label. Examples include Wells Enterprises (the ice cream giant behind brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top) and Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods, which is said to have manufactured at least some of Walmart's generic-brand poultry products.

When it comes to the retailer's Great Value milk, one of the most popular (and affordable) options on the market, there's another big name behind it that you'll definitely recognize: none other than Walmart itself. That's right, the retail conglomerate has a big role in processing its own private label milk, which is one of the main reasons it's able to keep the prices so low.

While Walmart sources the raw product from regional dairy farms, the corporation has, in recent years, invested in a number of processing plants across the United States in order to refine and bottle its own milk. Not only does this allow the company to control the supply chain from cow to shelf, but it also helps cut out the middle man and any markups that come with it. That ultimately lets the brand pass those savings on to its customers.