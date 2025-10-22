Who Makes Walmart Great Value Brand Milk?
In the face of ever-rising food prices, shopping for store-brand items is a smart way to save some money — often, without having to sacrifice quality. Take Walmart's Great Value brand, for instance, which is among consumers' top-rated private grocery labels. Despite the small price tag that accompanies the name, there are quite a few big brands hiding behind the Great Value label. Examples include Wells Enterprises (the ice cream giant behind brands like Blue Bunny and Halo Top) and Perdue Farms and Tyson Foods, which is said to have manufactured at least some of Walmart's generic-brand poultry products.
When it comes to the retailer's Great Value milk, one of the most popular (and affordable) options on the market, there's another big name behind it that you'll definitely recognize: none other than Walmart itself. That's right, the retail conglomerate has a big role in processing its own private label milk, which is one of the main reasons it's able to keep the prices so low.
While Walmart sources the raw product from regional dairy farms, the corporation has, in recent years, invested in a number of processing plants across the United States in order to refine and bottle its own milk. Not only does this allow the company to control the supply chain from cow to shelf, but it also helps cut out the middle man and any markups that come with it. That ultimately lets the brand pass those savings on to its customers.
Walmart's portfolio of milk processing plants is growing
Sure, Walmart technically isn't raising its own cows (well, not yet at least), but it's establishing a portfolio of processing plants. In fact, the chain's debut dairy facility, which opened in Fort Wayne, Indiana in June 2018, was characterized as Walmart's very first foray into direct food production. Since then, the company has announced two more dairy facilities in the works, including one in Valdosta, Georgia, set to open in late 2025, and one in Robinson, Texas, slated for 2026.
These plants are being made to process whole, 2%, 1%, skim, and chocolate milk for both Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club's Member's Mark private labels (which Walmart also owns), and can stock and serve hundreds of Walmart and Sam's Club stores in their respective areas. Per a 2024 press release for the latest plant, Vice President of Manufacturing at Walmart Bruce Heckman confirmed that the milk would be sourced "primarily from Texas dairy farmers," while the establishment of the "new facility continues [Walmart's] commitment to building a more resilient and transparent supply chain and ensuring our customers' needs are met for this everyday staple."
And Walmart isn't stopping at just milk. In June 2025, the company also opened its first fully owned and operated beef facility in Olathe, Kansas, a part of its efforts to scale up its end-to-end Angus beef supply chain. Seems like Walmart has figured out a way to milk its cows and eat them, too — all while saving its shoppers some money in the process.